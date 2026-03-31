Destination Silver Star Achieves Biosphere Certification, Joining Global Network of Sustainable Tourism Leaders

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Silver Star has always been a place built by people who care deeply about the land and the community” — Michael Benedek, Executive Director of Destination Silver Star

SILVER STAR, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destination Silver Star has earned Biosphere Certification from the Responsible Tourism Institute , making the vibrant mid-mountain village one of a select group of Biosphere worldwide recognized for verified sustainable tourism practices. The certification was awarded in August 2025 following a comprehensive assessment of the destination's sustainability initiatives.The internationally recognized certification aligns Silver Star's tourism efforts with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the World Charter for Sustainable Tourism +20, and the Paris Agreement on climate change. The Responsible Tourism Institute, which grants Biosphere Certification, was established in 1995 with support from UNESCO and is a founding member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council."Silver Star has always been a place built by people who care deeply about the land and the community," said Michael Benedek, Executive Director of Destination Silver Star. "This certification reflects Destination Silver Star's commitment to protecting, enhancing, and promoting Silver Star as both a community and a destination. It underscores our mission to ensure visitors and community members can continue to stay, dine, and explore the trails and experiences we offer.”The certification recognizes Destination Silver Star's efforts across environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and local economic development. These include initiatives supporting local businesses, caring for the environment, and promoting active and healthy lifestyles for its visitors and community members.Silver Star's certification builds on the broader Thompson Okanagan region's leadership in sustainable tourism. In 2017, Thompson Okanagan became the first destination in the Americas to achieve Biosphere Destination Certification, and in November 2025, the region earned Biosphere Gold Destination status for its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and strong engagement from local businesses.Destination Silver Star now joins other certified BC destinations including Greater Victoria and Northern BC in demonstrating that world-class tourism and environmental responsibility go hand in hand."Travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that share their values," added Benedek. "Biosphere Certification gives visitors confidence that when they choose Silver Star, they're supporting a community that takes sustainability seriously — not as a marketing exercise, but as a way of life."The certification will be renewed annually through ongoing assessment of sustainability practices and continuous improvement initiatives.About Destination Silver StarDestination Silver Star is the destination marketing and management organization for Silver Star Mountain, a vibrant mid-mountain village nestled in the Monashee Mountain Range of BC's Okanagan Valley. A not-for-profit, membership-based organization founded in 2021, DSS exists to maintain and enhance the magic of Silver Star by growing the local economy through marketing, media relations, events, research, and destination development. With approximately 1,000 members spanning accommodations, attractions, dining, retail, and homeowners, DSS represents the full community of Silver Star, a mountain destination known for its village charm and world-class trails. Learn more at destinationsilverstar.com.About Biosphere CertificationBiosphere Certification is granted by the Responsible Tourism Institute, an international organization established in 1995 with support from UNESCO. The Institute is a founding member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and its certification standard is recognized by the GSTC. Biosphere Certification verifies that destinations and businesses are actively implementing sustainable practices aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at biospheresustainable.com.Connect with Destination Silver Star on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube with the hashtag #MySilverStar.

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