RiseLuna Launches Next-Gen Insurance Platform With AI Agents, Automation, and Expert Advisors

Delaware-based insurtech combines intelligent automation with dedicated human advisors to replace the traditional insurance runaround

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiseLuna (riseluna.com), a next-generation insurance technology platform operated by Luna Insurance DE LLC, today announced the general availability of its fully automated insurance comparison and advisory platform. The company is positioning itself as a direct challenge to the legacy insurance process, combining AI-powered automation with dedicated human advisors to deliver personalized coverage recommendations in minutes rather than days.The platform, which operates in all 50 states, allows consumers to complete the quote process in minutes through its streamlined web portal. Intelligent matching algorithms surface competitive options from its carrier network, while consumers who want deeper guidance can connect directly with licensed agents through the platform's built-in advisory system.The insurance shopping experience has long been criticized for opacity, redundant paperwork, and slow turnaround. RiseLuna's approach attempts to address each of those friction points through technology rather than additional headcount. The platform automates rate comparison, policy tracking, and carrier switching, while keeping human advisors available for consumers who prefer a guided experience.RiseLuna's platform differentiates itself through several key capabilities:- Intelligent automation that compares coverage options, optimizes rates, and tracks policy changes without manual intervention- Dedicated AI agents available around the clock for support and guidance- Seamless switching that handles the paperwork when consumers find a better rate- Digital insurance cards and centralized document management- Privacy-first design: the platform does not sell consumer dataThe U.S. InsurTech market, valued at $5.45 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $29.75 billion by 2031, according to Fortune Business Insights. Within that landscape, platforms that combine automation with human expertise have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, as consumers increasingly demand transparency and speed from financial services providers.The company says its hybrid model, pairing AI automation with licensed human agents, reflects a broader industry shift away from fully self-serve tools that leave consumers without support when they need it most. RiseLuna's advisory team is available to walk consumers through coverage decisions, explain policy differences, and assist with claims-related questions.RiseLuna plans to expand beyond auto insurance into homeowners and renters coverage later this year.About RiseLunaRiseLuna is a next-generation insurance technology platform operated by Luna Insurance DE LLC, a Delaware-registered company. The platform combines AI-powered automation, intelligent rate comparison, and dedicated expert advisors to deliver a seamless insurance experience across all 50 states. For more information, visit riseluna.com.Media Contact:RiseLuna Press OfficeLuna Insurance DE LLCEmail: support@riseluna.comPhone: (855) 608-6388Web: riseluna.com

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