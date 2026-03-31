Large Synchronous Motor Market to Reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2035, Growth Fueled by Industrial Automation

large synchronous motor market new

The large synchronous motor market will grow from USD 7.5B in 2025 to USD 12.8B by 2035 at a 5.5% CAGR, driven by energy-efficient industrial expansion.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global large synchronous motor market is poised to achieve remarkable growth, reaching USD 12.8 billion by 2035, up from USD 7.5 billion in 2025, marking a 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period, according to recent market data by Future Market Insights. The market is witnessing an absolute increase of USD 5.2 billion, propelled by surging investments in industrial automation, power generation infrastructure, and energy-efficient manufacturing systems worldwide.

Market Overview: Energy Efficiency Driving Industrial Demand

Large synchronous motors are becoming central to industrial modernization due to their 15–25% higher energy efficiency compared to conventional induction motors. Their ability to deliver precise speed control and strong power factor correction makes them essential in high-power industries such as oil & gas, mining, cement, metallurgy, and power generation. Market growth remains strongly linked to sustainability goals and automation upgrades.

Key Points:

- 15–25% higher efficiency vs. induction motors

- Strong power factor correction capability

- Ideal for power-intensive industries

- Supports sustainability and energy optimization

- Integrated with industrial automation systems

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Market Forecast: Growth Momentum Through 2035

The market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2025 to USD 9.8 billion by 2030, accounting for 44.2% of total decade growth. Between 2030 and 2035, expansion will accelerate, reaching USD 12.8 billion and contributing 55.8% of total growth. Technological innovation and infrastructure modernization are key long-term drivers.

Key Points:

- USD 7.5B (2025) → USD 9.8B (2030)

- USD 12.8B expected by 2035

- 55.8% of growth in second half of decade

- Driven by automation and digital integration

- Rising infrastructure investments

Segment Insights: Power Rating & Applications

The 25–40 MW segment leads with 34.9% share in 2025 due to reliability and versatility in large industrial systems. The 40–60 MW category follows, primarily used in heavy-duty power generation and marine applications. Compressors dominate applications at 42%, while conveyor systems account for 40%, highlighting strong mining and automation demand.

Key Points:

- 25–40 MW holds 34.9% share

- 40–60 MW preferred in heavy-duty operations

- Compressors lead with 42% share

- Conveyor systems at 40%

- Broad use in pumps, fans, and extruders

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific Leads Global Expansion

The Asia Pacific region continues to drive global growth, accounting for over 40% of the total market share in 2025.

- China leads with a 6.9% CAGR, powered by industrial modernization initiatives and government-backed automation programs.

- South Korea follows with a 5.8% CAGR, driven by advanced manufacturing and export competitiveness.

- Germany and the USA maintain strong positions with 5.3% and 5.2% CAGR, respectively, emphasizing Industry 4.0 integration and energy-efficient retrofits.

- Japan, at 5.1% CAGR, continues to prioritize high-precision manufacturing, integrating next-gen synchronous motor technology for production reliability.

In Europe, the market will grow from USD 1.9 billion to USD 3.0 billion by 2035, with Germany, France, and Italy leading adoption. The Rest of Europe is also gaining traction, particularly in Nordic and Eastern European regions investing in industrial automation.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Key growth drivers include:

- Rising demand for energy-efficient motor systems in manufacturing and process industries.

- Modernization of legacy industrial infrastructure driven by global decarbonization mandates.

- Technological innovation in digital control, predictive maintenance, and IoT-integrated motors.

However, high initial capital costs and installation complexity continue to challenge adoption, especially in developing regions where technical infrastructure is still maturing. Manufacturers are increasingly addressing these barriers through modular motor systems, standardized integration protocols, and technical support networks.

Competitive Landscape: Technological Leadership Shapes Market Dynamics

The large synchronous motor market is moderately consolidated, with ABB, Siemens AG, and TMEIC collectively commanding around 55% of global market share. These leaders focus on R&D investment, global manufacturing networks, and digital integration capabilities to maintain competitive advantage.

Challengers like General Electric and Hyundai Electric are strengthening regional footprints with specialized motor designs tailored to power generation and heavy industrial sectors. Meanwhile, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Nidec Corporation emphasize customized engineering solutions and performance optimization, catering to niche applications.

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Policy and Investment Outlook

Government initiatives promoting energy-efficient manufacturing, industrial digitization, and localized equipment production are shaping market development.

- Incentives for industrial modernization and tax benefits for high-efficiency systems are driving adoption.

- Collaborative efforts between OEMs and end-user industries are fostering innovation and product standardization.

- Investors and financial enablers are increasingly funding motor R&D, manufacturing automation, and infrastructure expansion to meet escalating global demand.

Future Trends: The Shift Toward Smart Motor Ecosystems

Emerging technologies such as IoT-based monitoring, AI-driven predictive maintenance, and real-time performance analytics are redefining how large synchronous motors operate. By 2035, the market is expected to evolve into a digitally connected ecosystem, where predictive diagnostics and automation will become integral to industrial motor operations.

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About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

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