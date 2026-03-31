Legendary Supply Chain Named to Inc. Regionals Southeast List for Fourth Consecutive Year, Ranked #103

Legendary Supply Chain

The Inc. Regionals lists recognize the fastest-growing private companies across six geographic regions of the United States.

We succeed by thinking deeply about the operational details others overlook and turning those insights into growth for our customers and ourselves.” — Rob Steele, CGO

HENDERSVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Legendary Supply Chain has been ranked No. 103 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southeast. The region includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southeast economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.Rob Steele, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, offered this on the recognition: "We built Legendary Supply Chain because most systems force companies to guess what things cost. Our platform gives them the real answer, down to the individual order, in real time, with simpler workflows for the people doing the work. Making the Inc. Regionals list four years running tells us our customers agree. We succeed by thinking deeply about the operational details others overlook and turning those insights into growth for our customers and ourselves."Between 2022 and 2024, these 182 private companies had a median growth rate of 89 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 12,079 jobs and $3.4 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast “The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.Legendary Supply Chain is a Salesforce-native ERP and supply chain platform built for service and distribution companies. The platform covers finance and accounting, inventory management, purchasing and procurement, order management, logistics, service management, technical operations, and data management in a single connected system. Legendary Supply Chain is a Salesforce OEM partner and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Financial Times Americas Fastest Growing Companies list. Learn more at www.legendarysupplychain.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.