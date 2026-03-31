Global Motor Bearing Market Outlook 2025–2035: Electrification and Automation Drive 7.5% CAGR Growth

Motor Bearing Market new

Motor bearing demand rises globally as EV growth, smart factories, and energy-efficient motors push the market toward USD 17.8 billion by 2035.

As electrification and smart manufacturing expand worldwide, motor bearings are becoming strategic components enabling efficiency, reliability, and predictive maintenance.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Motor Bearing Market is witnessing steady expansion as industries prioritize energy-efficient motors, electrification technologies, and automated production systems. According to industry analysis, the market is projected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 17.8 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Motor bearings play a critical role in reducing friction, enabling smooth rotation, and extending the operational lifespan of electric motors used across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, power generation, and renewable energy. As equipment efficiency becomes a major priority for manufacturers and infrastructure operators, the adoption of advanced bearing technologies continues to accelerate worldwide.

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Market Growth Accelerates with Electrification and Automation

The decade ahead will witness strong momentum for motor bearing adoption as industries modernize their equipment infrastructure and expand automation capabilities.

Between 2025 and 2030, the market is expected to grow from USD 8.6 billion to USD 12.4 billion, accounting for 41.3% of total projected growth during the forecast period. The remaining expansion will occur between 2030 and 2035, when the market will add USD 5.4 billion in additional value.

Key growth drivers include:

- Rapid expansion of electric vehicle production, increasing demand for high-precision motor components

- Rising adoption of industrial robotics and automated manufacturing systems

- Global shift toward energy-efficient motors and IE3/IE4 efficiency standards

- Increased investment in renewable energy infrastructure, including wind turbines

These trends highlight the growing strategic importance of precision bearing solutions in modern industrial ecosystems.

Technology Innovations Transform Bearing Performance

Innovation is playing a major role in reshaping the motor bearing market as manufacturers introduce advanced materials and intelligent monitoring capabilities.

Emerging technology trends include:

- Hybrid ceramic bearings that reduce friction and extend service life

- Sensor-integrated bearings enabling predictive maintenance and condition monitoring

- Advanced coating technologies that enhance durability in high-load environments

- Application-specific bearing designs tailored for EV motors and high-speed machinery

Smart bearings integrated with monitoring sensors are particularly important for Industry 4.0 environments, where predictive maintenance systems help reduce unplanned equipment downtime by 40–60%.

These innovations are helping manufacturers optimize performance while lowering long-term operational costs.

Segment Insights: Ball Bearings Lead Global Market Share

Within the product landscape, ball bearings dominate the motor bearing market, accounting for approximately 47.7% of global share in 2025. Their popularity stems from high rotational speed capability, reduced friction, and precise dimensional accuracy.

Key segment highlights include:

Ball Bearings (47.7% share)

- Preferred for high-speed electric motor applications

- Offer low friction and improved energy efficiency

- Widely used in automotive, robotics, and industrial motors

Roller Bearings (45% share)

- Designed for heavy load-bearing applications

- Common in industrial machinery and power systems

- Include cylindrical, spherical, tapered, needle, and thrust variants

These product segments collectively support a wide range of industrial and mobility applications requiring durability and precision.

OEM Channel Drives Majority of Market Sales

Distribution channels in the motor bearing market are dominated by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which account for roughly 61% of global sales.

Key distribution insights include:

OEM Channel (61%)

- Bearings integrated directly into new equipment and motor systems

- Strong partnerships between bearing suppliers and machinery manufacturers

- Long-term supply contracts supporting stable revenue streams

Aftermarket Channel (39%)

- Replacement demand from installed industrial equipment

- Growing importance of maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations

- Increasing use of predictive maintenance strategies

The large installed base of industrial motors ensures steady aftermarket demand for replacement bearings worldwide.

Regional Outlook Highlights Global Expansion

Regional demand patterns vary based on industrial growth, infrastructure investments, and electrification initiatives.

Asia Pacific Leads Market Expansion

Asia Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing region due to strong manufacturing activity and automotive production.

Key highlights:

- China: CAGR of 8.5%, driven by EV manufacturing and robotics deployment

- India: CAGR of 8.3%, supported by Make-in-India initiatives and infrastructure projects

- Rapid expansion of renewable energy and automation technologies

North America and Europe Maintain Strong Demand

- United States: CAGR of 7.8%, driven by EV production and industrial modernization

- Germany: CAGR of 6.7%, supported by Industry 4.0 adoption and e-mobility manufacturing

- Strong focus on energy efficiency and smart factory systems

These regional trends demonstrate the global nature of demand for advanced bearing technologies.

Competitive Landscape Strengthens with Innovation

The motor bearing market includes approximately 20–30 major manufacturers, with the top companies accounting for roughly 30–35% of global market share.

Leading players include:

- SKF AB

- Schaeffler AG

- The Timken Company

- NSK Ltd.

- NTN Corporation

- JTEKT Corporation

- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

- NRB Bearings Ltd.

- Fersa Group

- Bearing Manufacturing India (BMI)

Competition within the market is increasingly focused on engineering precision, material innovation, and digital monitoring capabilities, rather than price competition alone.

Companies investing in advanced materials, smart bearing systems, and application-specific engineering solutions are expected to capture the greatest market opportunities.

Future Outlook: Precision Components Power Next-Generation Industries

Looking ahead, motor bearings will remain fundamental components enabling efficiency across electrified transportation, renewable energy infrastructure, and automated manufacturing systems.

Future growth opportunities include:

- Expansion of electric vehicle motor technologies

- Growth of wind power and renewable energy systems

- Adoption of predictive maintenance and smart factory technologies

- Increasing demand for high-performance industrial motors

With global revenues expected to nearly double by 2035, the motor bearing industry is positioned for sustained expansion as modern industrial ecosystems continue evolving toward higher efficiency and reliability.

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