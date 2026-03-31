Inmedix® named by Fitt/Insider as one of 50 of health and wellness’s most interesting early-stage startups

Inmedix CloudHRV System

2026 Scouting Report: Mapping What’s Next in Wellness

NORMANDY PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix®, Inc. (“Inmedix”), with its recently FDA-cleared CloudHRV® System, was named by Fitt/Insider as one of 50 of health and wellness’s most interesting companies. This March 2026 Scouting Report was described as a field guide to emerging signals, psychographics, and technological frontiers.

Designed to help founders, operators, and investors see where consumer behavior is moving and infrastructure is emerging, the authors opined that as science shows limitations of purely top-down therapies, new solutions will support bottom-up breakthroughs.

CNS (central nervous system) regulation was described as a prerequisite for well-being and Inmedix was included as one of nine in the regulation subcategory deserving close attention: “Making the autonomic nervous system measurable, Inmedix’s five-minute point-of-care test demystifies links between stress, autoimmune disease, and dysautonomia.”

Medical grade, FDA-cleared CloudHRV provides indirect measures of the sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest/restorative) components of the human autonomic nervous system (ANS). A precision electrocardiogram (ECG) is required to identify each heartbeat and to measure the precise timing between beats. These ECG measurements of heart rate (pulse) variability over time reflect how the ANS influences cardiac rhythm during respiration. Subsequently, mathematical formulae can be applied to render HRV indices of central sympathetic and parasympathetic activity within the brain.

The Inmedix CloudHRV System is the first device cleared by the FDA as a cloud HRV diagnostic calculated from a high-fidelity ECG which also includes Baevsky indices of parasympathetic and sympathetic activity. It represents a milestone in modern HRV assessment with scalability, precision and affordability for patients and clinicians in the clinical setting.

Inmedix CloudHRV provides comprehensive HRV at rest with medical precision in the clinic setting in just 5 minutes. Application of CloudHRV as a reimbursed tool for patient care is determined exclusively by the clinician and the CloudHRV ECG display is contraindicated for use to monitor or diagnose cardiovascular disease.

“Over my career spanning 30 years, the autonomic nervous system (ANS) has been of particular interest to me and many other clinicians,” said Andrew J Holman, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Seattle-based Inmedix. “Unfortunately, quantifying it with clinical precision has been lacking. Now, FDA-cleared and reimbursed precision heart rate variability can provide additional insight that clinicians and patients seek and need.”

https://insider.fitt.co/report/2026-scouting-report-mapping-whats-next-in-wellness/



About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Its CloudHRV System is FDA cleared to provide 1996 international standard time and frequency domain HRV as well as geometric domain HRV indices non-invasively in 5 minutes in the clinic setting.

NOTICE:

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies, effectiveness of its research, product capabilities and the market’s demand for its respective products. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing, regulatory approval, developments in raw material, personnel costs, sales as well as legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.