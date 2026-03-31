AORN Expo 2026 Showcases Evidence-Based Education and Hands-On Learning for Perioperative Nurses

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) will host its 2026 Global Surgical Conference & Expo in New Orleans, bringing together perioperative nurses from across the globe for four days of immersive education, hands-on learning, and professional collaboration.Designed for nurses at every stage of their careers, AORN Expo 2026 provides a practice-driven educational experience focused on advancing patient safety and shaping the future of perioperative care. The conference emphasizes engagement with the latest surgical evidence, exploration of emerging technologies, and the exchange of ideas that influence clinical practice.Attendees will participate in an environment built to support both learning and connection, offering an opportunity to step away from daily operating room demands, gain new perspectives, and return to their organizations with actionable insights and renewed focus.Comprehensive Education for Today’s Perioperative ProfessionalsAORN Expo 2026 will deliver a wide range of educational programming tailored to current clinical, leadership, and operational challenges, including:Evidence-Based Clinical Education: Sessions grounded in the latest surgical evidence, covering infection prevention, surgical smoke safety, patient positioning, guideline implementation, and emerging technologies.Hands-On Learning Experiences: Skill Studios, Learning Labs, and case-based sessions designed to help nurses apply techniques and translate knowledge directly into practice.Leadership Summit: A focused program addressing workforce challenges, psychological safety, change management, and leadership strategies in complex healthcare environments.Ambulatory Surgery & ASC Programming: Targeted sessions for ambulatory surgery professionals, emphasizing guideline application, workflow optimization, and patient safety in outpatient settings.Educator Hub (New for 2026): A dedicated space offering evidence-based teaching strategies and tools to support onboarding, competency development, and staff education.Reverse Trade Show: A collaborative forum connecting healthcare decision makers with industry partners to explore solutions aligned with organizational priorities.The conference includes structured networking opportunities and dedicated spaces designed to foster professional connections, collaboration, and career growth among perioperative professionals.Innovation on DisplayThe Expo Hall will feature hundreds of exhibitors showcasing products, technologies, and solutions shaping today’s surgical environment. Attendees can engage in hands-on demonstrations, connect directly with product experts, and evaluate innovations that support patient and staff safety in real-world settings.The Expo experience is designed to encourage peer connection, idea-sharing, and professional renewal, helping attendees bring valuable insights back to their teams.To learn more and register for AORN Expo 2026, visit the official AORN Expo website About AORNThe Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) represents the interests of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses by providing evidence-based resources, continuing education, and advocacy to advance surgical care. AORN is committed to empowering nurses to transform patient experiences before, during, and after surgery.

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