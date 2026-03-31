MATTHEW VAN NATTEN SELECTED FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL AWARD IN THE LEGAL FIELD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Mr. Van Natten at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Matthew Van Natten, Owner & Attorney at the Law Office of Matthew Van Natten, for the Presidential Award in the Legal Field 2026.The Presidential Award in the Legal Field is one of IAOTP’s highest honors, reserved for individuals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication, leadership, and excellence within the legal profession. This prestigious accolade recognizes significant contributions to advancing legal practice, pursuing justice, and promoting integrity and innovation within the industry. Matthew Van Natten has exemplified these qualities through his distinguished career, professional achievements, and unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of the legal field. He will receive the Presidential Award in the Legal Field this December at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With over two decades of legal experience, Mr. Van Natten has firmly established himself as a highly skilled and knowledgeable attorney. A dynamic, results-driven leader, he has successfully assisted numerous families and individuals throughout New Jersey facing complex legal challenges. His approach to the legal profession is both aggressive and compassionate, combining strong advocacy with a genuine commitment to achieving the best outcomes for his clients.Mr. Van Natten possesses diverse legal expertise, enabling him to guide clients through a range of matters, including family law, personal injury law, municipal law, and will preparation. He has significant experience resolving divorce cases, skillfully handling issues related to asset division and child custody. In the area of personal injury, Mr. Van Natten has successfully secured numerous monetary settlements for victims injured in motor vehicle accidents and premises liability cases. He also manages cases involving traffic violations, land use, and zoning matters. Among his notable achievements, Mr. Van Natten has won appellate cases, including L.E. v. Plainfield Public School District. In addition to these areas of practice, he dedicates a portion of his work to estate planning, assisting clients with both simple wills and more complex estate planning strategies designed to protect their assets and provide peace of mind.Before embarking on his legal career, Mr. Van Natten attended Boston University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Analysis and Policy. He later continued his education at New York Law School, graduating with his Juris Doctor in 2000. Mr. Van Natten was subsequently admitted to practice law by the New Jersey Bar and has remained committed to serving his community's legal needs ever since.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Van Natten has received awards and accolades and has been featured in publications for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the legal industry.Mr. Van Natten has received numerous accolades throughout his distinguished legal career. In 2021, he was honored with the Top Attorney of the Year Award from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2023, he received both the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Top Attorney of the Decade Award from IAOTP, further recognizing his outstanding contributions to the legal profession. In addition, Mr. Van Natten was selected to be featured in the 2nd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders and Top Global Impact Leaders publications by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and was showcased on the renowned Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, New York City. He also graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.Mr. Van Natten has also been honored as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member of Continental Who’s Who and has been recognized as one of North America’s Top Attorneys in previous years. In 2024, he was inducted into IAOTP’s prestigious Hall of Fame.Continuing to receive recognition for his exceptional leadership and impact in the legal field, Mr. Van Natten will be honored once again at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, where he will receive the Presidential Award in the Legal Field.Mr. Van Natten attributes his success to his determination, negotiation skills, and commitment to his endeavors. In the future, he aims to continue obtaining results for the Madison, New Jersey, community while providing peace of mind and expert advice to all. He enjoys spending time with his family and traveling when he is not working.For more information on Mr. Van Natten, please visit: https://www.mvannattenlaw.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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