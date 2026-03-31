Steelhead Productions Elevates Exhibit Happy® From Tagline to Brand

Exhibit agency formalizes its people-first, guaranteed exhibit model at EXHIBITORLIVE 2026.

Exhibit Happy isn’t a marketing concept, It’s the outcome of how we operate. When there are no surprises, when support is real, and when the process is collaborative, clients Exhibit Happy®.” — Rhiannon Andersen, CMO and co-owner.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading full-service exhibit agency renowned for innovative designs and sustainable practices, has officially rebranded as Exhibit Happy by Steelhead. The company is unveiling the new identity at EXHIBITORLIVE, marking a strategic evolution that leadership says better reflects how clients already experience working with the firm.

According to company leaders, the change is not a reinvention of the business but a clearer expression of its long-standing philosophy. For years, “Exhibit Happy” has served as a guiding principle focused on eliminating surprises, providing strong support, and making the exhibiting process more fun and less stressful. Executives say clients frequently assumed Exhibit Happy was already the company’s name because it succinctly captured their experience.

Sean Combs, CEO and co-owner, said the rebrand comes at a time when expectations in the trade show industry are shifting. “Event marketers have been conditioned to accept unpredictability and financial surprises as part of the process,” Combs said. “We don’t believe exhibiting should feel like a financial gamble. Our model is built to remove that uncertainty.”

The company operates on a guaranteed pricing structure, designing directly to approved budgets and eliminating unexpected cost escalations. Leadership says the approach challenges industry norms that rely on time-and-materials billing and post-approval addendums.

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead emphasizes a custom, but rental-first philosophy that allows brands to refresh their presence without the long-term costs and limitations associated with exhibit ownership. Company leaders argue that ownership models often introduce hidden expenses, including storage, refurbishment, and retrofitting, while diminishing audience impact over time.

The company, founded in 1996, retains the same leadership team, employees, and operational structure under the new name. Exhibit Happy by Steelhead remains a certified B Corporation and continues its commitment to sustainability, responsible business practices, and long-term client partnerships.

Leadership describes the transition as a formal alignment between the company’s culture and its public identity. “Exhibit Happy isn’t a marketing concept,” stated Rhiannon Andersen, CMO and co-owner. “It’s the outcome of how we operate. When there are no surprises, when support is real, and when the process is collaborative, clients Exhibit Happy®.”

The Exhibit Happy by Steelhead brand will roll out across digital platforms, facilities, and client touchpoints throughout 2026.

For more information, visit www.exhibithappy.com.

About Exhibit Happy by Steelhead

Exhibit Happy® by Steelhead, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is an event marketing agency specializing in custom rental exhibits and high-impact trade show environments. The company partners with brands to deliver fresh exhibit experiences at every event while simplifying execution for marketing teams and providing exceptional client service. As a Certified B Corporation, Exhibit Happy integrates responsible practices and operational efficiency with unforgettable brand experiences. Steelhead Productions

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