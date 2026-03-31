Emily Sanford Fisher highlights data center growth as driving U.S. electricity demand and the need for infrastructure, planning, and balanced policy.

WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy strategist and Enodia Energy founder Emily Sanford Fisher is featured in a newly published article by The Science Times examining the rapid rise in electricity demand driven by data center expansion. The piece, titled “Emily Sanford Fisher Explains How Data Centers Are Ushering in a New Era of Electricity Demand,” explores how digital infrastructure is reshaping the U.S. power sector after years of relatively flat load growth.

The article underscores a fundamental shift: large-scale data centers supporting artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and enterprise storage are emerging as one of the most significant contributors to new electricity demand nationwide. In key regions such as Virginia, Texas, and Arizona, utilities are already incorporating substantial projected load increases into long-term planning.

“Meeting new load growth requires thoughtful coordination to maintain reliability and affordability for all customers,” said Fisher in the feature. She emphasizes that this moment is not defined by a single trend, but by overlapping pressures, including digital infrastructure expansion, electrification, and evolving policy frameworks.

The article highlights that utilities must expand generation, transmission, and distribution systems to support energy-intensive data centers, while regulators work to ensure these large users fairly contribute to infrastructure costs. Maintaining reliability, especially during peak demand, and providing stable policy signals are essential to support long-term investment and balance economic growth.

Fisher also notes that data centers are only part of a broader transformation. Growth in electric vehicles, heat pumps, and industrial electrification is contributing to rising demand, reinforcing the need for disciplined, forward-looking resource planning.

The article positions this moment as a turning point for the U.S. electricity system, with utilities once again planning for sustained demand growth after nearly two decades of modest increases. How that demand is met, through generation, transmission, and regulatory frameworks, will shape affordability, reliability, and system resilience for years to come.

Who Is Emily Sanford Fisher?

Emily Sanford Fisher is an energy strategist and policy expert with deep experience in utility regulation, clean energy strategy, and grid modernization. She is the founder of Enodia Energy, a consulting firm focused on advancing an affordable, reliable, and clean energy future. Fisher is a recognized voice on electricity demand growth, infrastructure investment, and the evolving dynamics of the U.S. power sector.

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