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MarcomJobsList.com Launches Game-Changing Job Board for Marketing & Communications Professionals

Brian Phifer launches MarcomJobsList.com , a new job board connecting top marketing & communications talent with leading brands and agencies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarcomJobsList, a new online job board dedicated exclusively to marketing and communications roles, officially launches today, connecting top-tier professionals with leading brands and agencies. With hundreds of curated openings already available, the platform addresses the shift toward network-driven hiring, helping candidates and employers find the right match before roles ever hit mainstream job boards.

Brian Phifer, founder of Phifer & Company and MarcomJobsList, brings decades of experience helping marketing and communications professionals and brands connect efficiently. “Marketing and communications hiring is evolving—more roles are filled through networks and referrals than ever before,” said Phifer. “Our goal is to create a centralized, high-quality platform where talent meets opportunity efficiently, while helping companies access candidates they might otherwise miss.”

The platform features:

Hundreds of live marketing and communications roles from global brands and agencies.
Easy-to-navigate listings for both candidates and recruiters.
Resources to help professionals advance their careers and employers optimize hiring.

For more information or to browse current opportunities, visit www.marcomjobslist.com

Professionals familiar with Brian Phifer and Phifer & Company can see the same high standards and commitment to results applied in this new platform.

BRIAN R Phifer
Phifer and Company
info@marcomjoblist.com
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MarcomJobsList.com Launches Game-Changing Job Board for Marketing & Communications Professionals

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