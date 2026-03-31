Turkey Hunting Season to Offer an Extra Day; Season Opens April 4 and 5 with Youth and Non-ambulatory Hunts

Brixi, a young turkey hunter, with her first Delaware gobbler harvested during a recent season /Delaware DNREC photo by Lauryn Downes

Youth Hunt Expanded to Include Ages 15 and Under; DNREC

Again Reminds Hunters to Register All Harvested Turkeys Online

Delaware’s upcoming spring turkey hunting season has been extended by a day thanks to a recent regulatory change, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today.

The season will run from Saturday, April 11, through Sunday, May 10, as published in the Register of Regulations , offering turkey hunters with selected permits (Segment D) an additional day of hunting. The extra Sunday of turkey hunting for Segment D hunters is noted in the online version of the 2025-26 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide but not in print versions of the guide, which were produced before the regulations were amended.

The season will open with a special two-day youth and non-ambulatory hunt Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. In another regulatory change this year, young people under 16 years old may participate in youth hunts. Youth must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older who has completed a Delaware-approved turkey hunter safety class and who possesses a Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN). Accompanying adults may not hunt during the special youth-day hunt.

Regular-season turkey hunters under the age of 13 also must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older who has completed a Delaware-approved turkey hunter safety class and who possesses a Delaware hunting license or a L icense Exempt Number (LEN) .

Non-ambulatory hunters who participate in the special two-day hunt must use a wheelchair for mobility.

A permit is required for anyone who hunts on public lands – the permits can only be used on the public land location and during the turkey season segment for which they have been issued. Sunday hunting for turkeys is allowed on private lands with landowner permission and on state wildlife areas. Hunting on Sunday is not permitted on state forests or the Coastal Delaware National Wildlife Refuge Complex, which includes Bombay Hook NWR and Prime Hook NWR.

Record numbers of turkey hunters are expected to pursue Delaware gobblers this year after an all-time high of 992 turkey hunting applications were submitted for the 2026 spring turkey hunting permit lottery – with 540 permits made available to hunters for the upcoming season. For more information about hunting on state wildlife areas, wild turkey hunting in Delaware or the annual turkey hunting permit lottery, visit the de.gov/hunting webpage.

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife also reminds hunters who bag a turkey that they must now report their harvest online or by phone rather than at an in-person check station. Hunters can register their turkey after logging into their DigitalDNREC account – or may expedite recording their information by clicking the Quick Hunting Registration link at the Digital DNREC app , or by calling 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868).

Additionally, Delaware turkey hunters are reminded that the Division of Fish and Wildlife is continuing to expand new turkey harvest reporting procedures started in 2025. Hunters are now required to complete their turkey harvest report card prior to moving their bird from the location where it was harvested. Further change requires all first-time turkey hunters in Delaware age 13 or older to successfully complete a DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife-approved turkey education course.

Hunters who have completed the course receive the turkey harvest report card when purchasing their license or obtaining their L icense Exempt Number . Any hunters who took the turkey education course but did not receive a turkey harvest report card when obtaining a license or LEN should contact the DNREC Hunter Education Office at 302-735-3600 ext. 1. For more information about turkey hunting and the registration procedures, hunters should refer to the online Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide .

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 75,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Alyssa Impressia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov