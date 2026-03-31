First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
Dear compatriots,
I congratulate you on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan Holiday and extend my greetings and best wishes to all of you.
Ramadan, the sultan of the eleven months, embodying spiritual and moral perfection and noble intentions, and purifying...19 March 2026, 17:00
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