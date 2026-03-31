Crewsure Insurance and Mayfair We Care Launch Crew Management Portal to Enhance Crew Health, Wellness and Claims Support

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crewsure Insurance Services (“ Crewsure ”) and Mayfair We Care announced the launch of a new Crew Management Portal & Claims App to provide seafarers and shipowners with a seamless, digital solution for managing all medical, healthcare and wellness needs.For over 10 years, Crewsure has partnered with Mayfair We Care for dedicated 24/7 claims service, managed by multi-language experts across the globe. This launch marks another step forward in combining insurance, crew welfare and digital innovation to improve the day-to-day experience of seafarers worldwide.The Crew Management Portal is a centralized platform, fully integrated with the My Mayfair Well-Being, Claims and Digital App, designed to streamline and simplify access to essential services — particularly when it comes to making a claim under the Crewsure MLC Crew Benefits policy as underwritten by AXA XL Syndicates at Lloyd’s of London.Through the My Mayfair App, seafarers can now:• Access medical, health and wellness resources• Submit and track claims quickly and easily• Locate medical providers with Mayfair We Care’s Network Provider Search Tool“Our goal is to deliver faster, clearer and more accessible care to seafarers when they need it most,” said Andrew Briant, Managing Director, Crewsure. “At its core, this is about making sure crews feel supported, connected and cared for — wherever they are in the world.”“We are always looking for ways to harness technology while never losing the human touch,” said Michail Chopra, CEO, Mayfair We Care. “We are proud to deliver this innovation with Crewsure and look forward to continuing to develop solutions that genuinely support the maritime community.”###About CrewsureFor more than a decade, Crewsure has advanced seafarer welfare with innovative, employer-funded crew benefit programmes. Established 12 years ago by maritime insurance veteran Robert Johnston, now Chairman, Crewsure has been successfully developing and modeling a bespoke range of “no fault” insurance products that assist shipowners/managers in protecting the health and well-being of their shipboard personnel and their dependents as a standard contractual entitlement, as fulfilling their requirements as set out in the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).Crewsure is a Lloyd’s coverholder underwriting on behalf of AXA XL syndicates and is an Authorised Representative under the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, and a member of the UK Managing General Agents’ Association. Headquartered in the Lloyd’s of London building, Crewsure continues to innovate and advance crew welfare worldwide.About Mayfair We CareMayfair We Care is part of the Medi Assist Group, India’s leading health benefits administrator. Founded in 1991 by Michail Chopra and his father, Don Chopra, Mayfair has evolved into a specialist marine and international healthcare administrator. The combined organization delivers claims management, member services, global provider network access, and technology-enabled benefits solutions. Through this integration, Mayfair supports multinational organizations by enabling access to high-quality healthcare worldwide and providing seamless, coordinated services for globally mobile populations.Today, Mayfair We Care operates with offices in the UK, India, Singapore, Australia, the United States, and the Philippines, with additional representatives across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Canada, and the U.S. The company manages the benefits and claims for more than 75,000 seafarers and 100,000 dependents, delivering medical assistance and support in over 185 countries.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Crewsure Insurance Services Limited registered office at 2 St James’s Street, London SW1A 1EF and trades from Room 821 Lloyd’s of London 1986 Building, One Lime Street, London EC3M 7DQ. Registered in England No. 09325907. Crewsure Insurance Services Limited is an Appointed Representative (FRN 660885) of ES Risks Limited who are authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority under Firm Reference 565023. Crewsure is a member of the Managing General Agents’ Association. Calls may be monitored or recorded for regulatory and security purposes. For European business, Crewsure Insurance Services (Europe) is a trading name of ES Risks Europe EPE whose registered office is at Hasioti Street 13, 151 23 Maroussi Attiki, Athens, Greece. GEMH company registration number: 152459303000. ES Risks Europe EPE is authorised by the Bank of Greece, Special Registry number 326 and in the UK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under Firm Reference 973279.

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