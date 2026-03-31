Lycan Lineage Ignites a Dark Supernatural Saga of Power, Destiny, and Hidden Worlds

Lycan Lineage: Magic in her blood. Monsters in the woods. And a destiny that could break her. by Dorianne Ashe

Dorianne Ashe delivers a gripping slow burn fantasy filled with werewolves, ancient secrets, and a heroine caught between fate and survival

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorianne Ashe introduces a bold and immersive supernatural fantasy in Lycan Lineage: Magic in her blood. Monsters in the woods. And a destiny that could break her., a novel that plunges readers into a vast and shadowed world where legacy, danger, and identity collide. With rich world-building and atmospheric storytelling, Ashe crafts a story that unfolds across continents and generations, drawing readers into a realm where nothing is as it seems.

At the center of the novel is June, a young woman whose life is irrevocably changed when her werewolf nature awakens. Thrust into a hidden world of ancient families and long-guarded secrets, she must navigate forces far more powerful than she ever imagined. From the dense forests of Canada to the cold strongholds of Belarus and the mysterious depths of Egypt, June’s journey becomes a global exploration of power, lineage, and survival.

Lycan Lineage stands apart from traditional supernatural fiction by offering a slow burn narrative that prioritizes depth, tension, and discovery. The story introduces readers to a complex network of vampires, oracles, and hidden histories, all intertwined with June’s unfolding destiny. Each revelation deepens the stakes, as she begins to understand that her existence is not accidental, but part of a much larger and more dangerous design.

Inspired by the allure of myth, folklore, and the unknown, Ashe creates a world that is both haunting and expansive. The novel explores themes of identity, inheritance, and the weight of destiny, asking what it truly means to embrace a power that cannot be denied. June’s struggle is not only against external threats, but also within herself, as she comes to terms with the reality of who she is and what she may become.

This book will resonate with readers who crave richly layered fantasy worlds and character-driven storytelling. Fans of supernatural adventure, slow-building romance, and intricate mythologies will find Lycan Lineage especially compelling. Its blend of suspense, mystery, and emotional depth ensures a reading experience that continues to build long after the first page.

Dorianne Ashe brings a vivid and imaginative voice to the fantasy genre, creating stories that captivate and challenge readers. With Lycan Lineage, she launches a powerful new series that promises to expand in scope and intensity, inviting readers to follow a journey that is only just beginning.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/07Eizmd0

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