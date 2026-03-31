Fourth Annual COSF Aspen Snow Ball Honoring Goldie Hawn and Stella Roy Hosted by Chelsea Handler, Raises $3.9 Million

Founded by Chairman Thomas Pierce, The Aspen Snow Ball Shatters Record with Balmoral Defender Fetching $800,000 at Star-Studded Gala Live Auction

Being honored at the Aspen Snow Ball fills my heart with gratitude. What inspires me most is the unstoppable spirit of the children and families COSF serves.” — Goldie Hawn

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release – The Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) hosted its highly anticipated 4th Annual Aspen Snow Ball Gala on March 21, 2026 at St. Regis Aspen. The elegant black-tie fantasy event transformed the St. Regis Aspen into a steampunk-inspired Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, reflective of this year’s Pure Imagination theme. The three-day event anchored by the gala brought together leaders in philanthropy, entertainment, and business for an evening dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer research and wellness programs nationwide. The immersive, captivating gala ambiance reflected inspiration, magic, and endless possibilities, with remission being the goal – the golden ticket. The gala supports COSF’s mission to fund the development, research, and programs of less toxic therapies for children battling cancer across the United States. COSF provides grant and pledge funding to donor-dependent patient programs and works directly with hospitals and nonprofit partners.

Notable honorees in attendance included Aspen Snow Ball 2026 host Chelsea Handler, Philanthropic Achievement Honoree Goldie Hawn, acknowledging her incredible MindUp youth mental health program work under the Goldie Hawn Foundation, who attended with Kurt Russell, with Kate Hudson paying tribute with pre-recorded remarks to her mother as Honorary Chair after falling off as a headliner. The Humanitarian of Light Award Honoree Stella Roy, pledged $1 million to the organization under her banner Stella Roy Foundation, she continued her patronage with an exciting battle won for the Balmoral Defender, fetching $800,000.

"Being honored at the Aspen Snow Ball fills my heart with gratitude. What inspires me most is the unstoppable spirit of the children and families COSF serves. To be part of a community that lifts them up, celebrates their courage, and expands holistic care is one of the greatest joys of my life.” - Goldie Hawn

The evening led by notable philanthropist, film producer, and film financier Thomas Pierce, with credits that include (3 x Oscar Winning ‘The Brutalist’, Oliver Assayas’ ‘Wizard of the Kremlin’, Ramin Bahrani’s 2026 ‘Vegas: A Love Story’) as COSF Founder and Chairman of the Board, the ultimate creator behind the glittering Aspen Snow Ball Gala. Highlighted performers in attendance included headliner Wilson Phillips (Chynna Phillips, Wendy Wilson, Carnie Wilson), opener Rumer Willis and closed with a full show by Mojave Grey (Michael Pozzi and Zander Bleck). Talent and honorary chairs, including Rachel Zoe, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Edgar Ramirez, Luis Del Toro, Carolina Guerra, Casey Affleck, Nicky Whelan, Nolan Funk, Kid Chair, and red carpet host Taylen Biggs. COSF U.S. Ambassador Brooke Burke joined by fiancé Scott Rigby, daughter Rain Burke, COSF’s Youth Ambassador Ethan Curtis bravely took to the stage to tell his story, Christian Madsen opened the show with 8-year-old Maria Marie Mothner performing a scene inspired by the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was narrated by William H. Macy. Vice Chairs and founding board members Scott and Carly Weber introduced Brooke Burke, Shari Liu Fellows introduced Stella Roy, and board member Dr. Lawrence Piro introduced longtime friend Goldie Hawn. The Fray’s Joe King and Ben Wysocki, Natalie Lindley, and Mia Moretti performed at the “Take Flight With COSF Welcome Party.”

COSF 2026 Gala partners included Stella Roy Foundation, Balmoral Defender, Aero, Campari Group featuring Aperol, Espolòn, Miraval: The Art of Rosé, Montelobos, Läderach Switzerland chocolate company, Patrón El Alto, Entourage Champagne, Woody Creek Distillers, Caymus Vineyards, Saratoga Spring Water, Gardenista, Weber Boxer Group, David Yarrow Foundation, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, Maybach Ocean Club, and EarthRoamer.

The 2026 Aspen Snow Ball Leadership board and committee members in attendance included Founding Chair Thomas Pierce; with Vice Chairs Scott Weber and Carly Weber. Co-Chairs include Carla Maresca Eichler, Julianne Keil, Lacy Nicole, Landen Saks, and Shari Liu Fellows. The Committee includes Renee Blythewood, Olivia De Santis, Monica Elias, Bryan Fogel, Mark Genz, Clemence Janin, Rhett Jordan, Savanna Mothner, Matt Nordgren, Annette Rivera, Sandro Rubini, Keni Silva, Nick Soderblom, and Cara Valenti, among others.

The evening also featured a curated menu of specialty cocktails and wines curated by partners Campari Group, Patrón El Alto, Woody Creek Distillers, and Caymus Vineyards, including the Fizzy Lifting Spritz (Aperol, sparkling wine, soda water), the Chocolate Factory Negroni (Woody Creek Mary’s Select Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth), the Everlasting Paloma (Espolòn, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar, soda water, ume plum liqueur), the Oompa Loompa Smoke Show (Montelobos mezcal, Aperol, lime juice, honey syrup), the Golden Ticket Margarita (Patrón El Alto, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar), the Caramel River Old Fashioned (Woody Creek bourbon whiskey, Angostura bitters, maple syrup), and Violet’s Martini (Woody Creek vodka, elderflower liqueur), alongside Miraval Rosé, Entourage Champagne, Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet and Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc. Following the gala, an afterparty was held at ZigZag Aspen, the official hospitality partner of Aspen Snow Ball Weekend.

In addition, a variety of incredible brands supported an exciting live auction, an incredible silent auction, guest gift bags, talent dressing and activations, from Bruno Cuccinelli to Janet Mandell Showroom to Keiki Co. to SkinnyDipped to Alexis Bittar, with Lotasi Jewelry, Hearts on Fire, Maison Merenor, Elyzian Fine Jewelry, Artha Wellness Sanctuary, Knesko Skin, Rifkin Raanan, Era’s Clinic, Basestate, Luke Rockhold MMA, Serena Loves, Stripes Beauty, Snowmass Mountain, Kian Aesthetic, TAO, Stubbs & Wooten, Cordova Ski, and many more, all to support the mission of COSF and make the 2026 Aspen Snow Ball possible.

The star-studded charity gala presented by COSF benefits Pediatric Cancer Programs across the United States, funded by the proceeds and year-round work of COSF and their prime fundraising event, the Aspen Snow Ball, (www.aspensnowball.com), founded by film producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce after losing his close friend Pamela Johnston to cancer. COSF funds critical care programs for pediatric cancer patients across the nation. Visit www.cosffoundation.org for more information on how to support and follow @COSF_Foundation on social media.

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