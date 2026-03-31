Water Damage Now Costs Homeowners $15,400 on Average as Insurers Cut Coverage

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Clean Pro service data shows majority of homeowners defer gutter maintenance as insurers tighten rules on water damage claims tied to neglect

Gutters have always been the first thing homeowners skip when money gets tight. What changed is that insurance companies are now looking at whether you maintained your home before they pay your claim.” — onathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water damage is now the second most frequent home insurance claim in the United States, with an average claim severity of $15,400, according to the Insurance Information Institute. However, new service data from a nationwide gutter cleaning provider suggests millions of homeowners are unknowingly putting themselves at risk for claim denials due to deferred exterior maintenance. Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning , which has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings across 43 states since 2001, reviewed recent homeowner service data across its network and found that more than half of homeowners had not cleaned their gutters in over a year at the time they requested service. One in five had not cleaned in more than two years. Only 14 percent had cleaned within the industry-recommended six-month interval. The pattern was consistent across every region in the dataset.This lapse in maintenance is colliding with two major economic trends: an aging housing stock and a tightening insurance market. On March 26, the National Association of Home Builders reported that the median American home has reached a record age of 42 years — the oldest on record. Nearly half of all U.S. homes are now 45 years or older. Standard aluminum gutters are designed to last 20 to 30 years, meaning millions of homes are operating with gutter systems that have exceeded their intended service life.At the same time, home insurance premiums have risen for the fifth consecutive year, with several states seeing increases between 20 and 58 percent. Standard homeowner policies typically exclude water damage attributed to gradual neglect or deferred maintenance — a distinction that affects nearly one in four home insurance claims. Water damage from clogged gutters and deteriorated seals falls on the “gradual neglect” side of that line, meaning the $15,400 average claim payout can become zero if an insurer determines the damage resulted from a lack of upkeep.Hidden homeownership costs reached $15,979 per year in 2025, rising 4.7 percent year-over-year and outpacing income growth at 3.8 percent. Nearly 60 percent of homeowners now defer maintenance because of cost. When budgets tighten, homeowners cut what they cannot see — gutter cleaning falls into the same category as replacing an AC air filter or a vehicle cabin filter. It is invisible maintenance, skipped until something fails. The difference is scale. A clogged gutter system during a heavy rain event forces water behind fascia boards, into soffits, and along foundation walls.Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, said the economic pressure on homeowners has created a gap that insurers are now scrutinizing. “Gutters have always been the first thing homeowners skip when money gets tight. What changed is that insurance companies are now looking at whether you maintained your home before they pay your claim,” said Byrd. “A routine cleaning is the least expensive line of defense a homeowner has — and it is the one most likely to determine whether a water damage claim gets paid or denied.”Nine of the top 10 years for extreme one-day precipitation events in the United States have occurred since 1996, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, compounding the risk for homes with deferred gutter maintenance heading into spring storm season. The national average for a professional gutter cleaning through Clean Pro is $311, with final pricing determined by satellite-measured linear footage of each home’s gutter system — no in-person inspection or ladder required. Homeowners can find gutter cleaning services near them at cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586. Service is available Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning operates as the nation’s largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates.Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit https://cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.

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