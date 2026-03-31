CSL Metro Expands Ministerial Team and Virtual Offerings to Broaden Access and Support Community Growth

CSL Metro announces new online programs and new ministers, to provide audiences around the world with more accessibility to spiritual education and support.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSL Metro is pleased to announce the expansion of its virtual program as well as the growth of its ministerial team. Their newest online offering is their upcoming class, Foundations of the Science of Mind and Spirit . Together, these developments reflect the organization’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, spiritual growth, and building a more connected and engaged community.“Our Foundations class is truly where transformation begins,” said Jackie LaBarre, Senior Minister of CSL Metro. “It gives people a clear, grounded understanding of Science of Mind teachings and shows them how to actively apply them in their daily lives. This course along with the addition of two more virtual programs, Café Possibility and our Daily Prayer Call enable us to have a greater impact on a much larger online community.”The Daily Prayer Call, led by Ramona Murphy, RScP, offers participants a consistent space for reflection, intention-setting, and spiritual support.Café Possibility is a twice-monthly virtual discussion group designed to foster connection, perspective, and hope. In each session, participants come together to intentionally focus on what’s working—in their personal lives, within their communities, and throughout the world.In tandem with these program expansions, CSL Metro is also proud to announce the addition of two new ministers to its leadership team:-- Laura Rosewood brings a compassionate and heart-centered approach to ministry, with a focus on personal healing, spiritual empowerment, and inclusive community building. Her work emphasizes practical spirituality and creating safe spaces for growth and self-discovery.-- Jason Muhammad offers a dynamic and inspiring presence, blending spiritual insight with a passion for community engagement and transformation. His teachings center on unity, personal responsibility, and the power of conscious living.“These new leaders embody the spirit of CSL Metro and our commitment to growth, inclusivity, and service,” added LaBarre. “We are thrilled to have them as part of our ministerial team as we continue evolving to meet the needs of our community.”With its growing suite of virtual offerings and a strong emphasis on foundational spiritual education, CSL Metro continues to expand its reach—providing meaningful, transformative experiences for individuals locally and beyond.For more information about CSL Metro’s programs, the Foundations class, and upcoming events, visit www.cslmetro.org

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