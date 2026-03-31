Salta Direct Announces New Employer Initiative to Expand Access to Obesity Treatment

SALTA Direct Primary Care is announcing a new employer-focused initiative in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company

Programs like this allow employers to explore coverage options while working with care teams that can help guide patients through long-term treatment.” — Collin Blanchard, Director of Population Health Management

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The program, known as “ Employer Connect ”, provides employers with additional options for covering GLP-1 medications used to treat obesity and metabolic conditions. Many employers have been hesitant to include these treatments in benefit plans due to cost concerns and limitedtransparency around pricing.Obesity medications such as Zepbound have become widely used as part of physician-supervised treatment for obesity and related metabolic conditions. However, access through employer health plans remains inconsistent.According to data from the Peterson KFF Health System Tracker, about 20 percent of employers with more than 200 workers currently provide coverage for GLP-1 medications used for weight loss. Among companies with more than 5,000 employees, approximately 43 percent offer coverage.The new employer platform, administered independently by SALTA Direct Primary Care , allows companies to access a standardized monthly price as low as $449 for a multi-dose formulation of Zepbound. SALTA combines this reduced cost with a holistic approach to obesity management, coordinating obesity treatment benefits and patient support services. SALTA is one of several organizations participating in the platform. Employers can work with participating administrators to design benefit programs that align with their workforce needs and healthcare budgets.SALTA also separately offers physician-led Direct Primary Care with a focus on metabolic health, chronic disease management, and preventive care. The organization supports patients receiving obesity treatment through physician oversight, care coordination, and ongoing clinical management.“Employers are looking for practical ways to support employees who are managing chronic metabolic conditions,” said Collin Blanchard, Director of Population Health Management at SALTA Direct Primary Care. “Programs like this allow employers to explore coverage options while working with care teams that can help guide patients through long-term treatment.” Industry observers expect initiatives like this to give employers additional tools to evaluate how obesity treatment may fit into future health benefit strategies.About SALTA Direct Primary CareSALTA Direct Primary Care is the largest Advanced Direct Primary Care provider in Michigan, partnering with employers, union plan sponsors, and municipalities to reduce total claims costs while improving patient experiences within the modern healthcare system. Privately owned and operated by physicians, SALTA Direct Primary Care is committed to transforming the primary care experience by returning it to a relationship-centered model. By emphasizing limited panel sizes, longer appointments, 24/7 access, and value-based steerage, SALTA’s mission is to provide better primary care access, affordability, and excellence to employers and individuals alike. If you are an employer and would like to learn more about the Employer Connect Program through SALTA Direct Primary Care, please schedule a consult with Kyle at https://saltadirectprimarycare.pipedrive.com/scheduler/wkBOP4T7/salta-employer-discovery-call

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