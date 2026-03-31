Good Guy Roofing Grows from 12 to 100 Employees Across South Florida

Good Guy Roofing

Pompano Beach-based Good Guy Roofing says rising demand, referrals, and expansion helped it grow to 100 employees serving Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Guy Roofing , a licensed, bonded, and insured roofing company serving Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties, today announced that it has grown from 12 to 100 team members since launch, reflecting rapid expansion during a challenging economic environment. Approximately 40 team members are based in Broward County, and the company says most of its new hires are Broward residents.“We’re proud that Good Guy Roofing has been able to create jobs and grow our team in Broward during a challenging economic period. Our growth reflects the trust local homeowners and property owners have placed in us, and we’re committed to continuing to serve South Florida with quality workmanship and integrity,” said Howard Mofshin, Co-CEO of Good Guy Roofing.The company says the fastest hiring growth has been in sales and production, with re-roofs and repairs contributing most to that expansion. Increased demand, referrals, and the company’s broader market growth across South Florida have helped fuel the need for additional team members and operational capacity.Good Guy Roofing says it is continuing to hire for sales and production roles. The company offers training, while noting that experience is preferred, and says several team members have become internal success stories, including leadership in production and finance, as well as high-performing members of the sales team who have excelled with strong ownership support.To support this growth, the company says it has invested in trucks, equipment, office space, and broader operations improvements. Good Guy Roofing says that momentum is helping it quickly become a go-to roofing company in Broward while also strengthening service capacity across Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.According to the company, this growth has done more than expand capacity. It has also improved responsiveness for homeowners, supported local job creation, strengthened internal advancement opportunities, and positioned the business to scale without losing its focus on communication, workmanship, and follow-through.Good Guy Roofing was founded to bring integrity back to the roofing industry. The company provides roof replacement , roof repair and maintenance , roof leak repair, roof inspection, and roof installation services, with support that includes permits, insurance coordination, and final inspection follow-through.About Good Guy RoofingGood Guy Roofing is a South Florida roofing company based in Pompano Beach and serving Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. The company focuses on honest communication, quality workmanship, and durable roofing systems built for Florida conditions. Learn more at www.goodguyroofing.com

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