Time Wellness Tennessee

Time Wellness Tennessee Announces Residential and Clinical Programming for Depression Treatment in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time Wellness Tennessee speaks of its outpatient and inpatient mental health programs for adults, including depression treatment Tennessee services. According to the center, its Chattanooga and Taft facilities offer a continuum of care, including residential treatment, outpatient therapy, intensive outpatient care, partial hospitalization, and supportive living.As per the company’s website, Time Wellness Tennessee treats a range of mental health conditions, including major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, trauma-related disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Additionally, the provider characterizes its approach as integrating individual therapy, group therapy, medication management, psychiatric care, and holistic interventions in structured treatment environments.The organization notes that its Taft site functions as an inpatient facility for adults who require a controlled atmosphere and daily therapy care, and it counts residential treatment as one of its primary service lines. Additionally, Chattanooga-based programming is described on its website as a component of the state's larger mental health treatment network. These services put the provider in the category of residential mental health facilities in Tennessee and inpatient mental health facilities for people in need of more advanced care.“Psychiatric examination, therapeutic assistance, and continuous monitoring that take into account the patient's clinical needs are frequently necessary components of depression treatment,” said Mary Ellen Eller, Medical Director. “Our job is to help patients go through the proper level of care based on assessment and treatment response by offering structured mental health services.”Time Wellness Tennessee also lists therapy options, including CBT, DBT-informed skills, EMDR therapy, medication management, yoga and mindfulness, art therapy, music therapy, experiential therapy, and life skills programming. As stated by the center, a multidisciplinary treatment team of licensed therapists, psychiatrists, or mental nurse practitioners, medical professionals, case managers, support personnel, and holistic therapy specialists provides these services.Based on the company's website, Chattanooga is listed as one of the communities it services, along with residents of Tennessee and surrounding locations. The business shares information about trauma-focused care in the Chattanooga market, and PTSD treatment Chattanooga is one of the conditions covered by its service profile.“When symptoms of depression, trauma, or other mental health conditions are seriously interfering with daily functioning, residential treatment may be necessary,” said Ami G. Risinger, Clinical Director. “Assessment, stabilization, therapy, and coordination for the subsequent phase of care are commonly included in clinical planning.”In line with the center's claims, insurance verification and program matching based on clinical needs and care level are part of the admissions process. Major depressive illness is listed as one of the main conditions addressed in its public papers, making depression therapy Tennessee a key component of its mental health programming.About Time Wellness TennesseeFounded in 2022, Time Wellness Tennessee is a mental health treatment provider serving Tennessee, with locations in Chattanooga and Taft, offering residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient services, and therapeutic services for conditions including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, OCD, trauma-related disorders, and PTSD.Media Contact:Company Name: Time Wellness TennesseeContact Person: Tori SkeneAddress: 1635 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN 37408Website: https://timewellnesscenters.com/

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