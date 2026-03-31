U.S. Highway 16A in Custer State Park Scheduled to Reopen

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Contact:

Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-981-5089

CUSTER, S.D. - Beginning Friday, April 3, 2026, the two-mile closure on U.S. Highway 16A in Custer State Park will reopen to traffic. The six mile gravel detour will no longer be in use.

The two-mile closure is located approximately 14 miles east of Custer or nine miles west of the S.D. Highway 79 intersection. The detour was in place to allow for replacement of a box culvert structure and multiple pipe culverts, which have now been completed. Within the two-mile segment, approximately one-tenth of a mile will remain gravel until mid-May, when asphalt is scheduled to be placed.

Additional work on the project includes replacement of multiple pipe culverts, guardrail installation, and a 600-foot realignment of Wildlife Loop Road within Custer State Park. An asphalt mill and overlay will also take place along 13 miles of U.S. Highway 16A between the east and west entrances of Custer State Park. Asphalt work is scheduled to begin in May and will require the use of pilot cars and flaggers, with delays of up to 15 minutes.

The prime contractor on this $15.6 million project is Paul Reed Construction & Supply Inc. of Gering, NE. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Access is available to all Custer State Park amenities.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/custer-16A/.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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