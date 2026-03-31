AUTHOR AND CULTURAL ENTREPRENEUR RAHIJAA D. FREEMAN ANNOUNCES THE SANCTUARY AFFIRMATION DECK

A 203-Card Blueprint for Peace, Protection, and Unshakeable Joy

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rahijaa D. Freeman is a Detroit-born author, educator of the arts, marketing and public relations professional, and founder of Nefertiti's Light, an upscale cultural coffee shop and art gallery currently in development in the Detroit, Michigan area. She is also the author of the acclaimed debut novel Soul Custody, a story of love, self-trust, and personal evolution that readers have called "a healing balm" and "a must-read for all women." With a body of work rooted in truth, faith, and the advancement of women, Freeman has always understood that the most powerful thing she can offer another woman is honesty, even when that honesty is hard-won.That conviction is the foundation of her second major work: The Sanctuary Affirmation Deck: A Blueprint for Peace & Protection. The deck was born out of a season of intense transition and external noise, during which Freeman realized the profound need for tangible tools to protect her household, her marriage, and her peace. Refusing to let outside chaos disrupt her focus, she developed a blueprint for maintaining unshakeable joy. It is Freeman’s commitment, rendered in words, to every woman navigating life’s storms from a position of integrity. It features 203 cards organized across seven sections of a woman’s healing journey."I have always been a champion of women. I am a firm believer that the truth — no matter how dark it may be — is a healing agent, if you allow it to be. When I fully embraced that, I realized it was the very thing that allowed me to help other women. I created this deck while my husband and I were protecting our peace and our home from very disordered energy, all while remaining deeply in love and committed to our life together. The Sanctuary is for women who are living on the right side of Christ, life, and the law — women who simply need the words and the wisdom to keep the faith, care for themselves, and rise above the chaos so they can live in joy and love, with themselves, their spouse, their children, and their dreams."— Rahijaa D. FreemanA DECK THAT MEETS WOMEN EXACTLY WHERE THEY AREThe Sanctuary Affirmation Deck is one of the most comprehensive affirmation resources of its kind — organized into seven sections, each addressing a distinct season of a woman's journey:✦ Morning Affirmations (43 cards): Armor for the day - releasing exhaustion, detaching from dysfunction, reclaiming the mind.✦ Evening Affirmations (56 cards): Surrender, rest, and deep peace - trusting God with what the day left unresolved.✦ Healing the Heart (28 cards): For the moments when the wound feels fresh - confronting grief, guilt, and the pain of being targeted.✦ Anchoring in Your Partnership (34 cards): Returning to the daily truth of a loving, faithful marriage and silencing the noise of outside interference.✦ For the Expectant Mother (11 cards): For the woman growing new life in the middle of the storm - protection for body, spirit, and the sacred life within.✦ For the Mother with Children in the Home (10 cards): Fierce and grounded affirmations for the woman who is her children's first and most powerful shield.✦ Reclaiming the Future (12 cards): Victory declarations for when the storm passes and she is ready to step fully into everything that was always waiting for her.The deck also includes three beautifully designed intro cards: a Title Card, an "About This Deck" narrative written in Freeman's own voice, and a personalization card allowing each woman to inscribe her name, her partner's name, and her own profession — making every deck a deeply personal tool.AVAILABILITYThe Sanctuary Affirmation Deck will be available as a premium printed card deck and as an affordable digital print-at-home PDF. Wholesale, bulk, and partnership inquiries are welcome from wellness centers, bookstores, churches, life coaches, doulas, therapists, and women's organizations.Pre-orders are available now exclusively at Rahijaa.com . The official launch date is June 1, 2026.For media inquiries, interviews, review copies, or wholesale inquiries:

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