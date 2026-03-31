Inc. Names Oliva Gibbs to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list had a median growth rate of 79 percent.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Oliva Gibbs has been ranked No. 40 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list. Climbing three spots higher than the previous year, Oliva Gibbs joins the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in a region that includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.“Growth is a direct result of how we serve our clients. We built Oliva Gibbs to be highly responsive, practical, and fully aligned with the oil and gas industry's fast pace. That unwavering focus on fanatical client service is what drives everything else,” said Zack Oliva, co-owner of Oliva Gibbs.“We’re seeing a clear shift. Clients need teams built for upstream oil and gas and equipped to solve complex issues in real time. We built our entire practice around that exact need, and top-tier execution is what continues to drive our expansion,” said Brad Gibbs, co-owner of Oliva Gibbs.Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest “The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About Oliva GibbsOliva Gibbs is a national oil and gas law firm focused exclusively on upstream energy. The firm’s attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who advise clients on title, transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. With deep industry experience across every major U.S. basin, Oliva Gibbs provides practical, business-focused legal solutions for operators, mineral owners, and energy investors nationwide.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

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