‘Mental Edge’ Emerges as a Must-Attend Event on Emotional Intelligence for Corporate Leaders and High Performers

It is going to be a phenomenal time in Chicago as we dissect Mindset, EQ, and becoming better entrepreneurs and leaders!” — Marcus A. Wright

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses navigate rising burnout, declining engagement, and evolving workplace dynamics, one skill has emerged as the competitive advantage of the modern era, emotional intelligence.The Wright Mentality presents “Mental Edge: Master Your Mind, Master Your Destiny,” a high-impact experience positioned to become one of the most anticipated events focused on emotional intelligence and its application in today’s corporate world.The Data Behind the MovementThe urgency for emotional intelligence is not just a trend, it is backed by powerful data:-Research from TalentSmartEQ shows that 90 percent of top performers have high emotional intelligence, making it one of the strongest predictors of success-According to World Economic Forum, emotional intelligence ranks among the top skills required for the future of work-A report from Gallup found that only 23 percent of employees feel engaged at work globally, highlighting a critical gap in leadership and workplace connection-Studies widely cited by Harvard Business Review reveal that leaders with high emotional intelligence drive stronger team performance, retention, and profitabilityIn today’s workplace, technical skills may open doors, but emotional intelligence determines who leads, who grows, and who sustains success.Why Emotional Intelligence Matters Now More Than EverFrom boardrooms to households, emotional intelligence is shaping how people communicate, lead, and build relationships. In the workplace, it directly impacts:-Leadership effectiveness and decision-making-Team morale, collaboration, and retention-Conflict resolution and communicationIn everyday life, it influences:-Self-awareness and emotional control-Relationship quality and personal fulfillment-The ability to navigate stress, change, and uncertaintyThose who master emotional intelligence gain a measurable edge in both business and life.A Transformational Experience Designed for ImpactMental Edge is more than an event, it is a call to elevate how leaders think, act, and show up.Attendees will experience powerful insights and real-world strategies led by: Dr. Rhonda M. Wood, a dedicated mental health advocate, Dr. Billy Alsbrooks, award-winning author, speaker, and artist recognized for delivering high-energy, transformational messages that activate audiences, and Marcus A. Wright, digital TV personality, award-winning author, certified EQ & DISC behavioral coach.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, May 2, 2026Location: Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Suites Tickets : On sale nowVendors and VIPs: Limited space leftMedia: Press outlets, content creators, and journalists are invited to attendPowered by Visionary LeadershipThis groundbreaking experience is proudly sponsored by Simply Success Group, a company committed to helping entrepreneurs and organizations scale through strategic visibility, automation, and growth systems.Be Part of the Conversation That Will Define the Future of LeadershipThis is more than an event, it is a movement toward more conscious leadership, stronger workplaces, and better human connection. The Mental Edge conference is open to speakers, sponsors , and brands who want to align with transformative leadership.Seats are limited and demand is high.Secure your ticket today:To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email marcus@TheWrightMentality.com for more information.

Video: What is Emotional Intelligence and Why It Matters by Wright Mentality

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