Hey Digital Analysis Reveals the Rising Cost of Growth in B2B SaaS and Launches B2B Ads Arsenal

HEYDIGITAL

The new Hey Digital analysis shows B2B SaaS growth is getting costlier, raising the bar for efficient paid acquisition and stronger revenue measurement.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hey Digital , a B2B SaaS performance marketing agency, has released new growth benchmarks across the sector, revealing that the economics of B2B SaaS growth are becoming harder to sustain.Published by Hey Digital in The Rising Cost of Growth in B2B SaaS , the analysis explores how rising acquisition costs, longer payback periods, and growing dependence on customer expansion are changing how paid acquisition should be evaluated. As more SaaS businesses invest heavily in sales and marketing, the margin for inefficient spend is shrinking, particularly where paid media is judged on lead volume rather than long-term revenue contribution.The data shows that CAC payback now ranges from 12 to 24 months, meaning capital invested in customer acquisition can take up to two years to return. At the same time, existing customers generate 40% of net-new ARR for SaaS firms, rising to more than 50% once companies exceed $50 million in ARR. This points to a clear shift in growth dynamics, where customer quality and retention matter as much as acquisition volume.The analysis also highlights continued pressure across go-to-market efficiency. The fastest-growing SaaS companies are putting up to 20% of revenue into sales and marketing, while B2B landing page conversion rates typically average between 2% and 5%.Recent benchmarks point to softer sales and marketing efficiency across SaaS, adding to the pressure on teams to generate more revenue from every dollar spent.The findings suggest paid acquisition is becoming harder to scale efficiently when B2B SaaS teams measure performance too narrowly. While channels may still produce leads, weak segmentation, overreliance on branded demand, limited creative development, and poor visibility into downstream revenue can reduce the true impact of spend.For SaaS teams under pressure to improve efficiency, that increases the need for clearer measurement, stronger systems, and more repeatable ways to optimize paid acquisition.“Growth is getting more expensive for B2B SaaS companies, and that changes how paid acquisition needs to be measured,” said Michael Glover, Head of Growth at Hey Digital. “Lead volume alone is not enough. Teams need a clearer view of pipeline contribution and revenue impact.”To help SaaS teams respond to these pressures, Hey Digital has published The B2B Ads Arsenal , a practical resource featuring ad templates, testing frameworks, trackers, and execution tools. The resource is designed to complement the analysis by giving growth teams a more structured way to plan, execute, and measure paid acquisition.About Hey DigitalHey Digital is a B2B SaaS performance marketing agency focused on helping software companies grow through paid media, creative strategy, and conversion-focused campaign execution. The agency works with B2B SaaS brands to improve pipeline quality, reduce wasted spend, and build scalable paid acquisition systems.Media ContactMichael Glover, Head of Growthmichael@goheydigital.com

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