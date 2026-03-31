Time Wellness Detox

Time Wellness Detox Highlights Addiction Treatment Services in Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For people looking for structured drug use treatment in the state, Time Wellness Detox, a licensed treatment provider in Northwest Arkansas, aims to describe the detox, therapy, and residential treatment programs it provides. From its Arkansas location, the organization offers medically supervised detox, therapy, and follow-on treatment alternatives. According to its website, these services are part of a larger rehab Arkansas continuum.According to the company’s published information, Time Wellness Detox offers medical detox for substances like alcohol, opioids, fentanyl, heroin, benzodiazepines, stimulants, and prescription medications, according to the company's published information. Several therapeutic modalities, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, EMDR, trauma therapy, family therapy, holistic therapy, and medication-assisted treatment, are also listed by the organization, along with residential rehab, dual diagnosis treatment, and aftercare planning.The company states that its services are provided in Fayetteville and Springdale, Arkansas, and throughout detox, there is round-the-clock medical supervision. Additionally, its website lists Ambetter and Tricare as two of its in-network partners and states that it works with private insurance policies.“The goal of Time Wellness Detox is to offer a controlled clinical environment where people can start detoxification under medical supervision with a customized treatment plan,” said Hailey Triplett, COO. “When necessary, it is our responsibility to facilitate a smooth transition into the next level of care and to assist safe stabilization.”As per the provider's website, detox services, therapy, and referrals or transitions into other programs are used to address co-occurring mental health problems and substance abuse. In order to offer continuity of care beyond detox, including residential programs and aftercare routes, the organization also claims to collaborate with other treatment providers. According to this arrangement, Time Wellness Detox is one of the providers taking part in the larger addiction treatment Arkansas scene.“Although it is frequently the initial stage of treatment, clinical detox is not the sole stage,” said Tanna Davis, Executive Clinical Director. “Helping patients transition from stabilization into longer-term therapy requires assessment, therapeutic support, and planning for ongoing services.”Additionally, Time Wellness Detox offers information about residential programming and substance-specific detox services, including articles about inpatient rehab Arkansas and other treatment categories that Arkansans frequently seek. The organization offers therapeutic services and aftercare planning in addition to detox programs to facilitate the transition into longer-term treatment after discharge.The center asserts its focus on services for detoxification, therapy, and step-down care for people seeking treatment for alcohol or drug abuse. It claims to be one of numerous detox centers in Arkansas that operate within the state's substance use treatment network. In addition to dual diagnosis and medication-assisted treatment services, the company's online content provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation as treatment tracks.About Time Wellness DetoxFounded in 2022, Time Wellness Detox is an addiction treatment provider based in Springdale and Fayetteville, Arkansas, offering medically supervised detox, drug and alcohol rehab, residential treatment, dual diagnosis care, aftercare planning, and therapeutic services.Media Contact:Company Name: Time Wellness DetoxContact Person: Tori SkeneAddress: 1830 Wagon Wheel Rd, Springdale, AR, 72762Email: information@twchcm.comWebsite: https://twarkansasdetox.com/

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