Cyclist to Ride Solo Across Australia for Mental Health Awareness

A solo cycling challenge is set to cross the width of Australia, covering approximately 14,200 km in under 80 days to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful solo cycling challenge is set to cross the width of Australia, covering approximately 14,200 kilometres in under 80 days to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.Fitness Coach and Influencer, Shonel Daniel, is taking on this challenge as a beginner, with no previous experience of endurance cycling. In doing so, she attempts to show people who may be enduring difficulty, that change is possible. Shonel’s challenge, titled Pedal with Purpose , will commence on 20th July 2026 and travel through coastal roads, regional towns and remote communities, across Australia, shining a light on the reality that mental health struggles do not stop at city limits.Riding alone for much of the journey, the challenge is both physically demanding and mentally significant. The purpose is not speed or competition, but commitment. Shonel aims to encourage open conversations along her journey by sharing personal stories from the community around suicide, mental health, and the real impacts these experiences have on individuals, friends, and families. Hoping to help break down stigma, create connection, and remind people they are not alone.Funds raised through Pedal with Purpose will support the work of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) , strengthening global efforts to prevent suicide and promote connection, awareness and hope.Suicide claims over 700,000 lives each year, with the highest burden in low and middle-income countries, where access to mental health care is often scarce, and stigma remains deeply rooted. Every life lost affects families, communities, and entire health systems, making suicide not only a personal tragedy but a public health emergency. IASP is committed to changing this reality. As a global leader in suicide prevention since 1960, we bring together researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and individuals with lived experience from over 126 countries to share knowledge, shape policy, and build capacity.Supporters are encouraged to follow the journey, start conversations about mental health, and contribute to this important cause.As part of this fundraising challenge, Shonel welcomes donations specifically to support the logistics and coordination of the ride itself. While the primary goal is to raise funds for the cause at the heart of this initiative, undertaking a safe, well-organised challenge of this scale requires careful planning, route coordination, safety measures, communications, and daily support. Contributions toward these operational costs help ensure that every kilometre ridden translates into maximum impact, allowing Shonel to focus our energy on fundraising and awareness. By supporting the coordination of the ride alongside the core fundraising effort, donors are playing a vital role in making the entire challenge possible and amplifying its overall impact.Find out more: https://pedalwithpurpose.my.canva.site/ Donate to the cause: https://www.justgiving.com/page/pedal-with-purpose NOTES:IASPThe International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) was founded in Austria in 1960 and today is the largest global organisation dedicated to suicide prevention. Working in official relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO), IASP embraces national organisations, institutes and individual members in over 80 countries worldwide.“IASP is a leader in suicide prevention worldwide, especially with regards to knowledge sharing, the diversity of its stakeholders, and its transparency. IASP excels in fostering collaboration and cross-cultural knowledge sharing through its diverse global network. Inclusive of individuals with lived experience, the association facilitates globally informed and cohesive response efforts”.Suicide prevention aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. Reducing the global suicide rate is a specific indicator for Goal 3, reflecting the urgency and importance of addressing the issue of suicide on a global scale. Through our collaborative efforts and partnerships, IASP plays a crucial role in advancing this agenda and working towards reducing suicide rates worldwide.

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