Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,598 in the last 365 days.

Black SONs Announces 4th Annual Boys to Men Power Brunch in Baltimore

Miquel Moe speaking to students at Black SONs Winter STEM Event 2025 in Baltimore

Miquel Moe, Founder and CEO of Black SONs, speaks to students during the 2025 Winter STEM Event, inspiring the next generation through education, mentorship, and hands-on engagement.

High school young men join Baltimore leaders for a powerful mentorship brunch focused on bridging generational gaps and building future leaders.

When leaders and the next generation sit at the same table, mentorship becomes legacy.”
— Miquel Moe
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black SONs Announces 4th Annual Boys to Men Power Brunch — For the First Time, High School Young Men Join Baltimore Leaders at the Table

Edwin Avent of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys to Deliver Keynote Address; Youth Honoree to Receive Award

Black Success Oriented Networks (Black SONs), founded by Miquel Moe, will host the 4th Annual Boys to Men Power Brunch on Sunday, April 26, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT at Ampersea, 1417 Thames Street, Baltimore, MD 21231.

This year’s theme, “Bridging the Generational Gap,” marks a historic milestone for the event. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Miquel Moe, Black SONs continues to expand its impact by intentionally bringing high school young men into spaces alongside Baltimore’s most distinguished leaders, professionals, and mentors.

For the first time, high school young men will be invited to sit at the table with established leaders, creating a powerful environment for mentorship, dialogue, and generational connection.

Edwin Avent of the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys will serve as this year’s keynote speaker, bringing a powerful voice rooted in education, mentorship, and the development of young Black men in Baltimore City.

In a landmark moment, Black SONs will also honor a young person and present them with a check in recognition of their promise, character, and commitment to their future — a direct reflection of the organization’s mission to invest in the next generation. Reduced-price tickets are available for high school students.

Open Discussion Talking Points

This year’s discussions will center on six themes: What It Means to Be a Man Today; Lessons Across Generations; Responsibility, Leadership, and Community; Navigating Pressure and Expectations; Bridging the Generational Gap; and Legacy and Impact.

Mission-Driven: Advancing STEM Education

The Boys to Men Power Brunch is more than a networking event — it is a mission in action. Black SONs is committed to improving STEM education and access for underrepresented communities.

A Legacy of Honoring Baltimore’s Finest

Past honorees include Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohn, Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, and other distinguished leaders across Baltimore.

A High-End Brunch Experience

Guests will enjoy an elevated dining experience featuring a full breakfast buffet, chef features such as Shrimp & Grits and Steak & Eggs, and a brunch bar for guests 21+.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT
Venue: Ampersea, 1417 Thames Street, Baltimore, MD
Dress Code: Formal
Ticket Deadline: April 21, 2026

Purchase Tickets: https://donorbox.org/events/914162/

About Black SONs

Founded by Miquel Moe, Black Success Oriented Networks (Black SONs) is a Baltimore-based organization dedicated to advancing STEM education and access for underrepresented communities through mentorship, community engagement, and intergenerational leadership development.

"When leaders and the next generation sit at the same table, mentorship becomes legacy."

Jeffrey Stanford Scruggs
Black SONs
+1 443-473-9108
jeff.scruggs23@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Black SONs Announces 4th Annual Boys to Men Power Brunch in Baltimore

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.