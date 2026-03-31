Black SONs Announces 4th Annual Boys to Men Power Brunch in Baltimore

Miquel Moe, Founder and CEO of Black SONs, speaks to students during the 2025 Winter STEM Event, inspiring the next generation through education, mentorship, and hands-on engagement.

High school young men join Baltimore leaders for a powerful mentorship brunch focused on bridging generational gaps and building future leaders.

When leaders and the next generation sit at the same table, mentorship becomes legacy.” — Miquel Moe

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black SONs Announces 4th Annual Boys to Men Power Brunch — For the First Time, High School Young Men Join Baltimore Leaders at the TableEdwin Avent of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys to Deliver Keynote Address; Youth Honoree to Receive AwardBlack Success Oriented Networks (Black SONs), founded by Miquel Moe, will host the 4th Annual Boys to Men Power Brunch on Sunday, April 26, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT at Ampersea, 1417 Thames Street, Baltimore, MD 21231.This year’s theme, “Bridging the Generational Gap,” marks a historic milestone for the event. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Miquel Moe, Black SONs continues to expand its impact by intentionally bringing high school young men into spaces alongside Baltimore’s most distinguished leaders, professionals, and mentors.For the first time, high school young men will be invited to sit at the table with established leaders, creating a powerful environment for mentorship, dialogue, and generational connection.Edwin Avent of the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys will serve as this year’s keynote speaker, bringing a powerful voice rooted in education, mentorship, and the development of young Black men in Baltimore City.In a landmark moment, Black SONs will also honor a young person and present them with a check in recognition of their promise, character, and commitment to their future — a direct reflection of the organization’s mission to invest in the next generation. Reduced-price tickets are available for high school students.Open Discussion Talking PointsThis year’s discussions will center on six themes: What It Means to Be a Man Today; Lessons Across Generations; Responsibility, Leadership, and Community; Navigating Pressure and Expectations; Bridging the Generational Gap; and Legacy and Impact.Mission-Driven: Advancing STEM EducationThe Boys to Men Power Brunch is more than a networking event — it is a mission in action. Black SONs is committed to improving STEM education and access for underrepresented communities.A Legacy of Honoring Baltimore’s FinestPast honorees include Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohn, Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, and other distinguished leaders across Baltimore.A High-End Brunch ExperienceGuests will enjoy an elevated dining experience featuring a full breakfast buffet, chef features such as Shrimp & Grits and Steak & Eggs, and a brunch bar for guests 21+.Event DetailsDate: Sunday, April 26, 2026Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDTVenue: Ampersea, 1417 Thames Street, Baltimore, MDDress Code: FormalTicket Deadline: April 21, 2026About Black SONsFounded by Miquel Moe, Black Success Oriented Networks (Black SONs) is a Baltimore-based organization dedicated to advancing STEM education and access for underrepresented communities through mentorship, community engagement, and intergenerational leadership development."When leaders and the next generation sit at the same table, mentorship becomes legacy."

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