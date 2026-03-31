Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center | RegenCen announces opening of Suttons Bay, MI location

Staff members connecting with the community at Artisans Wine Walk in Suttons Bay

Physician-led aesthetic and regenerative medicine clinic brings Guided Aesthetic Care to Leelanau County and Northern Michigan

Our goal has always been to provide thoughtful, science-based care that helps patients feel strong, confident, and well.” — Gustav Lo, MD

SUTTONS BAY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center (CSLC) and RegenCen have officially opened their Suttons Bay clinic, expanding access to consult-first, physician-led aesthetic and regenerative care in Leelanau County and across Northern Michigan.

Founded in 2001 by Courtney Lo and Gustav Lo, MD, CSLC brings more than 25 years of experience in delivering medically guided aesthetic and longevity care. Their consult-first approach, known as Guided Aesthetic Care, focuses on long-term planning and natural results that evolve with each patient’s goals.

Northern Michigan has seen growing demand for physician-led care in both aesthetics and longevity care. The Suttons Bay location was opened to meet that demand, offering patients a trusted alternative to trend-based cosmetic services and one-size-fits-all wellness centers.

The clinic offers a full range of non-surgical aesthetic services, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser skin rejuvenation, radiofrequency skin tightening, and advanced body contouring. RegenCen services include doctor-supervised bioidentical hormone therapy, peptides, PRF therapy for skin and joints, NAD+ therapy, and comprehensive care for perimenopause and menopause.

The Suttons Bay clinic is now open and accepting new patients. For more information, visit cslcbeauty.com/suttons-bay or regencen.com/suttons-bay-mi.

About Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center | RegenCen

Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center | RegenCen was founded on a simple belief: how you feel and how you look are connected. That philosophy has shaped the organization from the beginning, guiding care that considers the whole person rather than treating concerns in isolation.

Through two complementary paths, CSLC and RegenCen work toward one shared goal: care that holds up over time. CSLC applies medical rigor to aesthetics, helping patients age naturally and gracefully with expert-guided care for the skin and face. RegenCen supports how the body feels and functions with licensed providers offering personalized hormone therapy, metabolic health support, and symptom relief through every stage of aging.

Under the leadership of Courtney Lo and the clinical oversight of Dr. Gustav Lo, the brand has refined a clinically guided, elevated approach to aging well for more than 25 years, offering different entry points with a shared philosophy and the same clinical standard.

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