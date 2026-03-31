Yacht Charter French Riviera Opens 2026 Bookings for Yacht Rentals, and Catamaran Charters on the Côte d'Azur

Yacht Rental in Cannes Yacht Charter in Monaco Yacht Charter French Riviera

Yacht Charter French Riviera expands its fleet to 165 vessels to meet growing demand for yacht rentals and charters along the Côte d'Azur.

The French Riviera is best seen from the water. Our clients want a private charter at their own pace — from a sunset sail in Cannes to a multi-day superyacht trip along the coast.” — Oleksii Tymofeiev

CANNES, FRANCE, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yacht Charter French Riviera today announced the opening of bookings for the 2026 charter season, giving clients early access to yacht rentals in the French Riviera, catamaran charters, and private sailing experiences across the Côte d'Azur. Based across key marinas in southern France, the company enters the season with a fleet of 165 vessels ranging from 9 to 120 meters in length.As demand grows for private boat rentals on the French Riviera, more travelers from Europe and North America are choosing a flexible private charter over group tours and crowded excursion boats. Yacht Charter French Riviera serves clients planning bachelorette and hen parties, birthday celebrations, corporate events, honeymoons, and private sailing trips to destinations including Monaco, Saint-Tropez, Nice, Antibes, and Cannes.Yacht Charter French Riviera operates across all vessel categories, giving clients a fully private and customisable experience. Available boats include yachts, catamarans, sailboats, and superyachts, accommodating both small groups and larger private parties. Departures are available from multiple ports along the Côte d'Azur, providing direct access to the Mediterranean coastline, the principality of Monaco, and the islands of Lérins.Key highlights for the 2026 season include: 165 vessels available for private yacht and catamaran charters along the French Riviera, popular options for day charters, sunset cruises, and multi-day sailing trips, dedicated charter packages for corporate events, weddings, and private group celebrations, and online booking through yachtcharterfrenchriviera.com with direct support from the reservations team.Bookings for the 2026 season are now open. Early reservations are recommended for peak summer weekends, the Cannes Film Festival period, and major events along the Riviera calendar. For pricing, availability, and private charter details, visit yachtcharterfrenchriviera.com or contact Yacht Charter French Riviera directly.About Yacht Charter French Riviera: Yacht Charter French Riviera is a yacht and boat rental company operating along the French Riviera, with departures from Cannes, Nice, Monaco, Saint-Tropez, and Antibes. The company offers private yacht rentals, catamaran charters, sailboat hire, and superyacht rentals for individuals, families, and corporate clients. With a fleet of 165 vessels ranging from 9 to 120 meters, Yacht Charter French Riviera serves travelers seeking private charter experiences along the Côte d'Azur.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.