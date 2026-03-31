Inc. Names Freedom Energy Logistics to its 2026 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses, organizations, and municipalities.

Having achieved Inc. 5000 honors in 2017, 2018, 2024, and 2025, Freedom Energy celebrates inclusion for the second time in the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list

This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, the trust our clients place in us, and our continued focus on delivering forward-thinking energy solutions.” — Bart Fromuth, Chief Executive Officer

AUBURN, NH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, revealed that Freedom Energy Logistics has been ranked No. 98 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.“We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. on the Inc. Regionals Northeast list for the second time,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, the trust our clients place in us, and our continued focus on delivering forward-thinking energy solutions. We’re grateful to the partners, clients, and communities who have supported our growth. Looking ahead, we remain committed to building on our momentum and making a meaningful impact by helping our clients achieve more stability and predictability across their energy portfolios during an economically challenging time.”Freedom Energy is an energy advisory firm that provides strategic energy management and renewable solutions tailored to a diverse range of clients. The company’s dedicated team of experts delivers customized energy strategies, objective supplier selection, innovative renewable energy options, and support for sustainability and resiliency initiatives to assist businesses in effectively managing their energy portfolios and achieving their goals and sustainability objectives.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, 2024, 2025, and Inc. Regionals: Northeast in 2025 and 2026; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play’s Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit www.felpower.com

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