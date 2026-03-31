United Planet Webinar Highlights Grassroots Leadership and Social Change in South Africa Featuring Lucinda Evans

A global webinar spotlighting community-led impact, gender justice, and immersive volunteer experiences in Cape Town

Young people don’t need saving… they need to be heard, they need to be seen, and they need to be given the tools and resources to do what they’re ready to do.” — Lucinda Evans, Founder and Director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet , a global nonprofit dedicated to fostering cross-cultural understanding through international service and experiential learning, recently hosted a webinar spotlighting leadership, grassroots enterprise, and social change in South Africa, featuring renowned human rights defender Lucinda Evans, Founder and Director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu Women’s Centre in Cape Town.The organization, which has connected more than 10,000 volunteers with communities in over 40 countries since 2001, works at the intersection of culture, service, and global education to build a more unified and compassionate world.The webinar brought together participants from around the world to explore the role of community-driven solutions in addressing complex social challenges, with a particular focus on gender-based violence, youth empowerment, and sustainable development in South Africa.Lucinda Evans delivered the central message of the session, drawing from nearly two decades of frontline work in vulnerable communities across the Cape Flats. “I am a human rights defender… and I defend the rights of humans,” Evans shared, framing her work as both a personal mission and a collective responsibility.Founded in 2008, Philisa Abafazi Bethu, meaning “Heal Our Women,” began as a grassroots initiative operating from Evans’ home and has since grown into a comprehensive community center providing crisis intervention, child protection, advocacy, and empowerment programs for women and families affected by violence and poverty. Today, the organization operates shelters, safe spaces, after-school programs, and food security initiatives, while advocating for systemic change and human rights at the national level.Evans emphasized the importance of shifting perspectives around aid and development, noting that “young people don’t need saving… they need to be heard, they need to be seen, and they need to be given the tools and resources to do what they’re ready to do.” Her remarks underscored the importance of dignity, local leadership, and community ownership in creating sustainable impact.The webinar also featured insights from United Planet CEO Jill Tracy, who highlighted the urgency of global connection. “In a world experiencing so much turbulence and division, our mission feels more urgent than ever,” Tracy said.Additional context on South Africa’s social and economic landscape was provided by Mellisa Lewin, United Planet’s Groups International Program Coordinator based in South Africa, who noted that the country continues to evolve following the end of apartheid in 1994, with grassroots enterprises and community initiatives playing a critical role in driving progress toward greater equity.Former United Planet volunteer Kristin Fleischhacker shared her firsthand experience in Cape Town, emphasizing the human connections that define the program. “Every interaction is very calm, peaceful, genuine… people are just very kind and helpful,” she said.The discussion also highlighted the importance of grassroots enterprises in South Africa, which address key challenges such as education, healthcare, and food security while creating economic opportunities and building local resilience.As part of its ongoing commitment to global engagement, United Planet continues to offer its South Africa Social Quest , a 10-day immersive program in Cape Town that combines volunteer service, leadership development, and cultural exploration. Taking place from August 23 - September 1, 2026, participants will engage directly with local organizations, including Philisa Abafazi Bethu, while taking part in workshops, community programs, and site visits to social enterprises.The program includes accommodations, meals, local transportation, and guided experiences, providing participants with a comprehensive and supported introduction to South Africa’s social landscape and community-led solutions.Evans closed the session with a call to action rooted in shared humanity, encouraging participants to reflect on their own role in creating change. “What is your gift? What is your medicine?” she asked, inviting individuals to engage meaningfully with communities and contribute to a more just and compassionate world.

Watch the webinar recording here

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