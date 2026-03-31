This April, Make-A-Wish Celebrates World Wish Month by Honoring WishMakers Everywhere

8-year-old Ying Xuan from Taiwan, living with neuroblastoma, wished to be a mermaid World Wish Month

Events and celebrations around the world invite people to join the mission and help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses

World Wish Month is about recognizing the people who make this impact possible” — Luciano Manzo, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish International

HILVERSUM, NOT APPLICABLE, NETHERLANDS, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, Make-A-Wish marks World Wish Month by celebrating the people who make wishes possible for children with critical illnesses – and inviting more supporters to take part.

WishMakers include donors, volunteers, partners, medical professionals, and other supporters who help bring each wish to life. Their involvement can span every step of the journey – from referral and planning to the wish experience itself.

World Wish Month culminates on World Wish Day, April 29 – the anniversary of the wish that inspired the Make-A-Wish movement. On that day in 1980, a small group of people came together to help grant 7-year-old Chris Greicius’ wish to be a police officer. That single act of kindness sparked a movement that has since helped grant more than 650,000 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses around the world.

Research shows that a wish can have long-term positive effects, including improved physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. Each wish is designed as a carefully planned experience that can support children during and beyond treatment.

“World Wish Month is about recognizing the people who make this impact possible,” said Luciano Manzo, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish International. “WishMakers help bring hope, strength, and joy to children with critical illnesses, and this month is an opportunity to thank them – and to invite more people to be part of that life-changing impact.”

Throughout April, the Make-A-Wish international network that spans nearly 50 countries – together with partners and supporters – will mark World Wish Month through a diverse range of events and celebrations. While each activity reflects its local community, all share a common purpose: helping deliver powerful wish experiences for children who need them most.

World Wish Month Events and Celebrations Include:

· Greece – Multiple World Wish Month events will take place nationwide, anchored by a flagship Wish Walk on April 26 marking the 30year anniversary of Make-A-Wish Greece, attended by Linda Pauling, mother of Chris Greicius whose wish, granted in 1980, inspired the Make-A-Wish movement.

· Belgium Vlaanderen – A special designer sweater from local brand Four Roses will launch a limited edition sweater, proceeds from which will go to Make-A-Wish.

· Italy – Government and regional landmarks will light up blue in Rome, Milan, and Venice. Make-A-Wish Italy is also a charity partner of the Milano Marathon, with nearly 200 participants running in personalized “I am a WishMaker” Tshirts.

· Portugal – A charity golf tournament will take place on April 11, and travel content creator, Hitch will cycle across Portugal to share WishMaker stories.

· United Kingdom – Make-A-Wish UK is expected to be represented at the London Marathon on April 26, with wish alumni and other WishMakers participating.

· Netherlands – Make-A-Wish Netherlands’ Kids Night event will take place on April 13 to honor and thank local WishMakers that make wishes possible.

· Norway – World Wish Month activities will take place in selected hospitals bringing the festivities to children undergoing treatment.

· Malaysia – A charity golf tournament will be held during World Wish Month.

· Turkey – Run For Wishes will take place during the month, alongside a World Wish Day celebration for wish children at the Fairmont Quasar Istanbul.

· Around the world – Iconic landmarks are expected to light up blue in support of World Wish Day on Wednesday April 29.

Together, these events highlight the collective power of WishMakers – individuals, families, partners, and communities who choose to take action for children and their families.

The need is significant: around the world, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish approximately every 25 seconds. As more families turn to Make-A-Wish for hope and strength, support from the community is more important than ever.

Throughout World Wish Month, Make-A-Wish is inviting people everywhere to become WishMakers by donating, fundraising, volunteering, or supporting the mission in other meaningful ways. To learn more about how to get involved, visit worldwish.org.

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