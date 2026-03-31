Jakota Games & Reels Acquires Digital Domain's AI Virtual Humans Unit and Forms Jakota AI Media

Jakota Games & Reels Acquires Digital Domain’s AI Virtual Humans Business Solutions and Forms Jakota AI Media to Own and Operate Global AI Assistants Business

PARIS, FRANCE, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jakota Games & Reels SAS, a Paris based digital media company, has acquired 100% ownership interest in Digital Domain’s AI Virtual Humans Business Solutions for undisclosed consideration.

Digital Domain Holdings Limited, Hong Kong listed visual effects and technology company best known for its Oscar-winning work on many Hollywood blockbusters, was the global pioneer in developing and commercializing virtual humans technology, first within the movie production process, and later through various AI business solutions, including entertainment, education and customer service applications. Digital Domain Holdings Limited now exits its AI virtual humans business solutions activities (used for non-feature film business applications) as the part of its strategic realignment.

Jakota Games & Reels SAS whose recent exits include the USA-listed micro drama company Crisp and Seoul-listed gaming business Neorigin, will support Digital Domain’s AI Virtual Humans Business Solutions ongoing contracts with major corporate clients in Asia, those contracts largely providing public broadcasts, educational services and customer service \ foot traffic conversion into retail sales, and will provide further investment to integrate Digital Domain’s AI virtual humans technology with the best in class AI solutions and services to create off the shelf, visual and multilingual AI-agents augmenting feel & look of widely spreading AI agents deployed by corporate and retail customers across various tasks and functions.

Jakota Games & Reels SAS is controlled and managed by Norman Hansen who brings experience in the digital human field, including past supervisory board roles at two virtual human companies and previous active shareholdings in others.

This “AI Virtual Humans business” will be integrated into a newly created Jakota AI Media subsidiary of Jakota Games & Reels to be managed out of dual regional headquarters in Hong Kong and Taipei.

IndexAtlas (Asia) PTE Limited advised Jakota Games & Reels on this transaction.

For more information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.