Six-Figure Chicks Announces Global Edition Featuring 10 International Women Entrepreneurs

Six Figure Chicks book series logo Meet the authors of the Six-Figure Chicks Global Edition: Laura Turley, Michelle Lyman, Rachelle Lee, Josette Sullins, Kedron Springer, Sarah Vanderford, Gabrielle Luoma, Jeni Thompson, Suzanne Thorneycroft and Theresa Goss. The cover of Six-Figure Chicks Global Edition, represents the next chapter of the brand’s expansion—bringing together a global collective of women entrepreneurs sharing their stories of leadership, success and impact.

Limited-edition collaborative book will plant the seeds for future city editions around the world

This Global Edition marks a turning point. We’re building a worldwide network of women who are not only achieving success, but redefining leadership and creating lasting impact.” — Mel Carr, founder of Six-Figure Chicks and Cloversy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six-Figure Chicks , the collaborative book series spotlighting women who have achieved six-figure success in business and leadership, has announced the ten women selected for its upcoming Global Edition—an exclusive release designed to expand the movement on an international stage.Unlike previous city-based editions, the Global Edition brings together a curated group of women entrepreneurs from different industries and regions, each sharing her journey to financial success, leadership and impact. The authors selected for the Global Edition include:- Laura Turley- Michelle Lyman- Rachelle Lee- Josette Sullins- Kedron Springer- Sarah Vanderford- Gabrielle Luoma- Jeni Thompson- Suzanne Thorneycroft- Theresa GossEach author will contribute a chapter detailing the experiences, decisions and lessons that shaped her path to six-figure success.Beyond the book itself, the Global Edition is designed to activate leadership within the Six-Figure Chicks community worldwide. Each of the featured authors will help introduce the series within her own professional and geographic networks, creating momentum for future city editions in their respective markets.“These women are pioneers for the next chapter of the Six-Figure Chicks movement,” said Mel Carr, founder of Six-Figure Chicks and Cloversy , a women-led publishing company dedicated to amplifying female voices. “Each of them will help bring this message into their communities, creating new opportunities for women to share their stories and build lasting legacies through authorship.”The Global Edition will be produced through a fully virtual publishing program, allowing the authors to collaborate across international markets while participating in workshops, publishing sessions and launch events together.The book will be released in multiple formats, including:• Paperback• E-book• AudiobookAll launch events and promotional programming connected to the Global Edition will take place virtually, enabling audiences around the world to engage with the authors. Six-Figure Chicks has grown into a platform dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs elevate their visibility, share their stories and support other women pursuing leadership and financial independence.The Global Edition marks the first step in expanding the series beyond city-based releases into a worldwide network of women leaders whose stories inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.To learn more about Six Figure Chicks , visit online For media inquiries, interviews or partnership opportunities contact: Ania Kubicki, ANGLES Communications, 480-277-9245, ania@anglespr.com###About Six-Figure ChicksSix-Figure Chicks is a collaborative publishing platform and global community that showcases women entrepreneurs who have achieved six-figure success while building influence, impact and legacy. The series brings together accomplished leaders to share insights on business, leadership and personal growth through multi-author volumes and virtual programming. As the series expands into new markets, Six-Figure Chicks continues to cultivate a network of women who are shaping their industries and inspiring others through storytelling, mentorship and visibility.

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