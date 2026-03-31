DPS Reflects Dubai’s Real Estate Growth with the Launch of the UAE’s First Permanent Real Estate Exhibition DPS becomes a Real Estate hotspot as Binghatti trains agents daily, driving learning, and faster deal-making Dubai realty leaders launch ‘DPS Talks’

Dubai’s real estate market continues to achieve milestones, driven by strong demand, rising transactions, and a vision that fuels continuous growth and success

The launch of DPS reflects the strength and confidence of Dubai’s real estate market. The market has reached a stage where a permanent platform is essential to support continued growth and momentum” — Mr. Fahad Haq, CEO of H&S Real Estate

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai’s real estate market continues to move from strength to strength, supported by rising sales transactions, strong activity, and sustained investor interest. The launch of DPS Real Estate Exhibition stands as a clear reflection of this momentum, marking the transition from temporary exhibitions to a permanent real estate destination created to serve a growing and highly active market.Opened on March 25 on Umm Suqeim Street in Al Barsha 2, DPS is the first permanent real estate exhibition in the UAE. Its launch comes as a natural response to the continued expansion of Dubai’s property sector, which has reached a level of activity that calls for a year-round platform to support its success, energy, and long-term growth.The move from temporary exhibitions to a permanent exhibition model highlights the scale of Dubai’s real estate progress. As demand continues to rise and transactions remain strong, DPS provides a dedicated space built to match the market’s pace and to support its ongoing achievements.“The launch of DPS reflects the strength and confidence of Dubai’s real estate market. The market has reached a stage where a permanent platform is essential to support continued growth and momentum” said Mr. Fahad Haq, CEO of H&S Real Estate.Bringing together more than 30 leading developers, including DAMAC, Binghatti, Sobha, Danube, Tiger, SAMANA, Beyond, DECA, and others, DPS features more than 400 projects. This strong presence of top developers reflects the confidence placed in Dubai’s market and reinforces the city’s position as one of the world’s most active real estate destinations.“Dubai’s real estate market continues to stand out because of its energy, resilience, and ability to create opportunities. Platforms like DPS help bring market leaders together in a way that supports collaboration and long-term growth,” said a DPS spokesperson.DPS also introduced DPS Talks, a new concept that adds professional value to the exhibition. Through daily training sessions, experts from major real estate companies meet with agents and interested participants to share insights, strengthen knowledge, and support market development.In addition, DPS hosts weekly meetings that bring together decision-makers and market leaders to exchange ideas and discuss market developments. The platform includes leaders from top real estate companies such as EMAAR, DAMAC, Majid Al Futtaim, and Sobha, alongside 21 other firms, creating an environment built around collaboration, insight, and progress.“DPS Talks was created to add real value to the market by bringing knowledge, training, and direct industry insights into one place. It is a space where agents and professionals can learn, connect, and grow together,” said Syed Irshad Rahman, VP Sales at DAMAC.With its permanent presence and strong industry participation, DPS reflects the scale of Dubai’s real estate growth and the market’s ability to keep setting new milestones. It stands as a lasting platform for a sector that continues to expand, evolve, and lead.About DPSDPS Real Estate Exhibition is the first permanent real estate exhibition in the UAE, located on Umm Suqeim Street in Al Barsha 2, Dubai. It brings together leading developers, market professionals, and investors in a permanent destination dedicated to real estate engagement, knowledge, and growth.

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