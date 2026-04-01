Highway Maintenance Market Insights 2026–2035: Infrastructure Upgrades and Efficiency Trends

Highway Maintenance Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Highway Maintenance Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The highway maintenance market is dominated by a mix of global infrastructure service providers and specialized road maintenance and engineering companies. Companies are focusing on advanced pavement monitoring systems, automated road inspection technologies, smart traffic management solutions, and improved repair and resurfacing techniques to strengthen market presence and maintain high roadway safety and performance standards. Emphasis on infrastructure durability, cost-efficient maintenance strategies, and integration of digital asset management and predictive maintenance systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving transportation infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Highway Maintenance Market?

• According to our research, Vinci SA led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The construction and concessions divisions of the company, which are directly involved in the highway maintenance market, provide a wide range of road maintenance services, pavement rehabilitation solutions, traffic management systems, and infrastructure monitoring technologies that support highway operations, transportation networks, and regulated roadway infrastructure environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Highway Maintenance Market?

Major companies operating in the highway maintenance market are Vinci SA, Colas Group, Balfour Beatty plc, Ferrovial SA, AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Skanska AB, WSP Global Inc., Costain Group plc, Kier Group plc, Ringway Infrastructure Services Ltd., The Miller Group, FM Conway Limited, Stantec Inc., VolkerHighways Ltd., BAM Nuttall Limited, Dawson Road Maintenance, A E Yates Pty Ltd., Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited, Amey plc, Tarmac Limited, John Sisk & Son Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Highway Maintenance Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent transportation safety standards, compliance with government infrastructure regulations, specialized engineering and construction requirements, and the need for reliability and durability in highway and roadway maintenance environments. Leading players such as Vinci SA, Colas Group, Balfour Beatty plc, Ferrovial SA, AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Skanska AB, WSP Global Inc., Costain Group plc, and Kier Group plc hold notable market shares through diversified infrastructure service portfolios, established government and public-private partnerships, global project execution capabilities, and continuous innovation in road maintenance technologies and asset management systems. As demand for efficient highway maintenance solutions, advanced roadway monitoring systems, and resilient transportation infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, technology integration, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Vinci SA (4%)

o Colas Group (3%)

o Balfour Beatty plc (2%)

o Ferrovial SA (2%)

o AECOM (2%)

o Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (2%)

o Skanska AB (1%)

o WSP Global Inc. (1%)

o Costain Group plc (1%)

o Kier Group plc (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Highway Maintenance Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the highway maintenance market include CRH plc, Heidelberg Materials AG, Holcim Ltd., CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., Lafarge Canada Inc., Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., Eagle Materials Inc., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, China National Building Material Company Limited, UltraTech Cement Limited, Shree Cement Limited, Dangote Cement Plc, Breedon Group plc, Summit Materials, Inc., James Hardie Industries plc, Sika AG, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Arkema S.A., Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, Saint-Gobain S.A.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Highway Maintenance Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the highway maintenance market include Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., HD Supply Holdings, Inc., Fastenal Company, WESCO International, Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., Motion Industries, Inc., Grainger plc, Border States Electric Supply Company, Codale Electric Supply, Inc., Westburne Electrical Supply Inc., EECOL Electric Corp., Nedco Electrical Wholesalers, Onninen Oy, Bearing Distributors, Inc., ERIKS Group, BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC, Sunbelt Supply Co., MRC Global Inc., MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., Core & Main, Inc., Keller Supply Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Highway Maintenance Market?

• Major end users in the highway maintenance market include Ferrovial SE, AECOM, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Skanska AB, WSP Global Inc., Costain Group plc, Kier Group plc, Fluor Corporation, Kiewit Corporation, Bechtel Corporation, Bouygues Construction, Strabag SE, Hochtief AG, Granite Construction Incorporated, Lane Construction Corporation, Webuild S.p.A., China Communications Construction Company Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Tata Projects Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Technology-driven highway maintenance solutions are transforming the highway maintenance market by combining advanced AI tools with workforce development programs to enhance operational efficiency, improve infrastructure monitoring, and address skilled labor shortages.

• Example: In July 2024, Asset Vision launched Autopilot AI, an AI- and lidar-enabled feature for road maintenance.

• The technology autonomously detects, classifies, and reports road defects in near real-time, allowing councils to prioritize preventative maintenance, reduce manual inspections and errors, streamline reporting, and optimize both budget allocation and operational planning for safer, more efficient road networks.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Road Asset Longevity And Maintenance Efficiency With Lifecycle-Based Highway Management Frameworks

• Strengthening Regulatory Compliance And Performance Through Outcome-Driven Highway Maintenance Policies

• Improving Pavement Durability And Operational Precision With Modernized Road Rehabilitation Equipment

• Advancing Sustainable Highway Infrastructure Through Eco-Friendly Maintenance Practices And Smart Asset Management

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