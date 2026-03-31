Grants Available to Boost Sales of Minnesota Ag Products

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added and Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing (MPEM) Grants. These reimbursement grant programs provide funding for eligible applicants to invest in equipment and physical improvement projects that support expanding processing capacity, market diversification, and market access for Minnesota agricultural products.

The MDA expects to award up to $2.25 million through these reimbursement programs. Individual awards will range from $1,000 to $150,000 and require a cash match. Reimbursement grants mean that awardees receive funds after project expenses are paid and documented.

“I’ve visited grant recipients across Minnesota and have seen firsthand how these investments help businesses expand, innovate, and reach new markets,” said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Thanks to the support of the Minnesota Legislature, these grants continue to deliver strong returns by building a more diverse and resilient agricultural economy in our state.”

The scoring criteria of this grant program include priority points for projects that increase food safety, hemp fiber processing capacity, and access to kosher or halal markets. Applicants with projects that are led by, impact, or serve Native American Tribal communities are also encouraged to apply.

Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to:

Equipment used in the production of value-added agricultural products

Grading, packing, labeling, packaging, or sorting equipment

Cooler walls and refrigeration units

Equipment that improves process efficiency at biofuel plants

Livestock slaughter equipment such as cradles, saws, hooks, scalders, or sinks

Creamery or milk product processing equipment

Egg sanitizing, candling, drying, and grading equipment

Equipment that helps to maintain product identity and traceability

Full eligibility requirements and application details are available on the AGRI Value-Added and AGRI MPEM Grant webpages. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday June 17, 2026.

Funding for the Value-Added and MPEM grants is made available through the MDA’s AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota to advance the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us