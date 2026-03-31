OConnor Contracting Joins Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce to Strengthen Local Community Presence

Buffalo Roofing and Exterior Contractor Expands Local Engagement and Business Leadership in East Aurora, NY

Becoming a member of the East Aurora Chamber of Commerce is an exciting step for our team,” — Kris O'Connor

EAST AURORA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OConnor Contracting , a trusted provider of residential and commercial roofing and exterior services across Western New York, is proud to announce its official membership with the Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce. This partnership marks a strategic step in the company’s continued commitment to community involvement, local business collaboration, and long-term regional growth.Founded in 2014 by owner Kris OConnor, OConnor Contracting has built a strong reputation throughout Buffalo and the surrounding areas for delivering high-quality roofing, siding , gutter, and exterior services with a customer-first approach.By joining the Chamber, OConnor Contracting is deepening its presence in East Aurora while aligning with a network of local businesses dedicated to supporting economic development and fostering meaningful connections within the community.“Becoming a member of the East Aurora Chamber of Commerce is an exciting step for our team,” said Kris OConnor, Owner of OConnor Contracting. “We’ve always believed that strong communities are built through strong local relationships. This allows us to get more involved, support other businesses, and continue providing value to homeowners and property owners throughout the region.”The Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce provides its members with access to networking opportunities, business development resources, and community-driven events designed to support both small and growing businesses. OConnor Contracting’s membership reinforces its commitment to not only serving the community through its services but also actively participating in its growth and success.With over a decade of experience, OConnor Contracting offers a full range of services including roof inspections, repairs, replacements, siding installation, gutters, and emergency storm damage solutions. The company is known for its transparent communication, fast turnaround times, and dedication to delivering high-quality workmanship across every project.As OConnor Contracting continues to expand its footprint throughout Western New York, its involvement with the East Aurora Chamber of Commerce represents a meaningful investment in building stronger local partnerships and enhancing the level of service available to the community.About OConnor ContractingOConnor Contracting is a Buffalo, New York-based roofing and exterior contractor specializing in residential and commercial roofing, siding, gutters, and related services. Established in 2014, the company serves homeowners and businesses throughout Western New York with a focus on quality craftsmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction.About the Greater East Aurora Chamber of CommerceThe Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce is a business organization dedicated to supporting local businesses through networking, advocacy, and community engagement initiatives in East Aurora, New York.

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