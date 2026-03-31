Radix announces RUSH 2026: Scaling Industrial AI from Vision to Value

Radix announces RUSH 2026 Customers saw real value at RUSH Customers demand outcomes, not noise.

Global leaders share insights on accelerating AI-powered operational excellence

Customers saw real value at RUSH -shared intelligence in one place that turns bold ideas into operational success and their visions into valuable results.” — João Carlos Chachamovitz, Founder and Global CEO of Radix

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global leader in technology solutions and services, is bringing together senior executives from the energy, manufacturing, chemicals, and infrastructure sectors for RUSH 2026 , a one-day industrial AI thought leadership event on April 14, 2026 in Houston.Empowering the Next Digital EraWhether optimizing operations, unlocking new efficiencies, or rethinking how industry works, RUSH 2026 brings together the perspectives, insights, and strategies across asset-intensive industries to accelerate resiliency, interoperability, and AI powered operational excellence.Global thought leaders, pioneers, and partners converge to share high-impact insights and dynamic, raw panel discussions focused on outcomes scaling AI from pilot to production — faster, smarter, and more sustainably.João Carlos Chachamovitz, Founder and Global CEO of Radix, commented on the return of RUSH 2026. “Customers saw real value at RUSH -shared intelligence in one place that turns bold ideas into operational success and their visions into valuable results.”Alexander Clausbruch, Co-Founder & CEO at Radix North America, added. "Customers demand outcomes, not noise. That’s why RUSH delivers the frameworks and real‑world intelligence needed to scale digital transformation quickly and responsibly. We’ve eliminated the standard slide decks and built a space where industry leaders gain the insights they need to decide, act, and scale with confidence.”Driving Industrial Intelligence ForwardRUSH 2026 will see strong panelist discussions from pioneers and industry leaders paving the way in asset-intensive industries, includes a keynote address from Allen Forte, Founder of Inspiring People to Skillful Living Development Program and Retired Executive Officer, US Army, and a special address from Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq.Allen Forte commented, “Businesses across the globe today work hard to be great, and most find it difficult no matter the industry – technology included. Things won’t get easier for us until we get better. For several years, we’ve come alongside Radix to help them continually engage and provide consistent value to their customers."Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO of Seeq, added, ‘Industrial leaders are no longer simply experimenting with digital transformation technologies - they are driving strong execution at scale. Radix is setting a new standard for actionable insights, and I am thrilled to partner with and support Radix as RUSH accelerates that shift from ambition to outcomes.”Fireside leadership chats will cover:• Unlocking Interoperability, Data, and ROI in Asset-Intensive Industries• Energy Unlocked: Leadership Transition Insights• The Next Digital Era for Data in Manufacturing• The Power of Data Resiliency• Securing the Future of Resilient Operations• Digital Reality, Real Impact: Scaling Emerging TechUnderpinning the day's program is a broader commitment to industry leadership.A New Standard for Industry LeadershipRUSH 2026 reflects Radix's standing as a trusted digital and engineering partner to the world's most asset-intensive industries — recognized for translating vision into measurable operational value through a people-first approach to scalable transformation.John Rossman, an early Amazon executive and author of Big Bet Leadership and The Amazon Way, adds, “Emerging technology only creates value when customers have tackled real problems and know how to lead the whole transformation, moving from pilots to impact. I'm thrilled to be participating because Radix stands beside those leaders—helping them make smarter bets, build the operating muscle to scale, and convert digital vision into real‑world performance. When customers are ready to lead boldly, together, we help them transform what’s possible across their entire enterprise. Raw discussions matter. They make it real.”The rising global event brings together Radix's technology partners — including World Wide Technology, Seeq, IBM, Cognite, EdgeTI, Cyolo, Intel, and Dell Technologies — in advancing real-world industrial AI at scale.For more information or to request an invitation, visit: https://lp.radixeng.com/rush-2026 About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable its customers worldwide to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.radixeng.com

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