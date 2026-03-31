Canadian Professionals Champion ESG Leadership in April 2026 CSE’s Certification Program

CSE launches its April 2026 Canadian ESG cohort, equipping professionals with practical skills in ESG strategy, reporting, and compliance.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) announces the upcoming Canadian cohort of its globally recognized Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program – Advanced Edition 2026, taking place on April 16–17 and 20 through live online sessions, led by experienced ESG experts and thought leaders.

As ESG rapidly evolves from compliance to a strategic business imperative, this advanced training is designed for Canadian professionals ready to lead the next phase of sustainability transformation.

Following a series of fully booked executive trainings across Europe, North America, and Asia, CSE enters 2026 with strong global momentum. This reflects a clear market shift. ESG is no longer optional. It is a core driver of risk management, innovation, and long-term value creation.

The April 2026 Canadian cohort is already attracting senior-level participation from key sectors. More than 900 Canadian professionals have been certified from CSE since 2012 from leading organizations including TELUS, Rogers Communication, CBS, The Beer Store, McGill University, the Commission for Environmental Cooperation, and Toronto Metropolitan University. Roles range from Directors and Senior Managers to ESG Analysts, Associate Directors, Project Leads, and Professors.

A Fully Updated ESG Training Agenda for 2026

The Advanced Edition 2026 introduces a significantly enhanced agenda aligned with the latest Canadian and global ESG frameworks and upcoming legislations

The program begins one week before the live sessions, allowing participants to prepare through foundational modules covering ESG concepts and the business case for sustainability.

A key highlight of the updated agenda is its strong focus on Canadian ESG regulation and disclosure frameworks. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge of:

• Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standards (CSDS 1 & 2)

• Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB) reporting

• Climate Data Accountability Act (CCDAA)

• Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) ESG disclosure requirements

• Canada’s Climate Investment Taxonomy

• Bill S-211 on forced and child labour in supply chains

Designed for Impact and Leadership

This program is tailored for decision-makers who want to move beyond theory and drive measurable ESG impact.

Participants will leave with:

• A clear ESG strategy framework aligned with global standards

• Practical tools for reporting, stakeholder engagement, and risk assessment

• Insights into ESG ratings and investor expectations

• The ability to align sustainability with business performance

The program concludes with a final assignment, ensuring participants can apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios and achieve the globally recognized Sustainability ESG Certification.

Hands-On ESG Strategy and Reporting Skills

Across three live sessions, participants will develop practical skills that can be immediately applied within their organizations.

Limited Availability and Registrations

Due to high demand and the program’s interactive format, seats are filling quickly.

Canadian professionals looking to strengthen their ESG leadership capabilities are encouraged to secure their place early.

Learn more and register here:

About CSE

The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is a trusted training provider for Fortune 500 companies, government entities, and academic institutions, including Walmart Canada, Unilever, Lockheed Martin, Baker Hughes, United Airlines, Coca-Cola, BP, Heineken Group, Dubai Customs, Stanford University, and The World Bank, among many others.

Since 2005, CSE has certified more than 11,000 professionals and C-suite executives from leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies and major Canadian institutions such as the National Research Council Canada, Sun Life, Spin Master Corporation, and Parkland Corporation.

We are approved by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), CPD, and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to deliver certified training programs for CSOs, ESG and CSR leaders, HSE managers, communications executives, and senior leadership teams. CSE is also a Green America–certified business and a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

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