National Brain Injury Awareness Month: Rice & Kendig Raises Awareness of Traumatic Brain Injury Risks in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Brain Injury Awareness Month, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers is raising awareness about the lasting effects of traumatic brain injuries and the importance of early medical evaluation after a serious accident.Observed each March and led nationally by the Brain Injury Association of America, Brain Injury Awareness Month is dedicated to supporting survivors, caregivers, and families while improving public understanding of how brain injuries can affect daily life, work, and long-term health.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a traumatic brain injury, or TBI, is an injury that affects how the brain works and remains a major cause of death and disability in the United States. The CDC also notes that even a mild TBI or concussion can be serious, and symptoms may include headaches, confusion, memory problems, mood changes, and difficulty concentrating.Public awareness is vital because brain injuries are often misunderstood in the days and weeks following a crash, fall, or other traumatic event. What may appear minor at first can later develop into a condition that affects a person’s employment, finances, relationships, and independence.“Brain injuries are some of the most misunderstood injuries we see after serious accidents,” said J. Marshall Rice , Managing Partner of Rice & Kendig and 2026 President of the Shreveport Bar Association. “A person may walk away from a collision thinking they are lucky, only to experience memory issues, headaches, fatigue, or cognitive changes later.During Brain Injury Awareness Month, it is important for families across Louisiana to understand that these injuries are real, potentially life-changing, and deserving of immediate medical attention and legal help from experienced TBI lawyers .”The firm notes that traumatic brain injuries can arise in many negligence-related incidents, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, pedestrian collisions, and falls. Because symptoms are not always obvious at the scene, prompt diagnosis and documentation can be critical for both medical recovery and any later insurance or legal claim.Brain Injury Awareness: What the Public Should KnowTo support community education during Brain Injury Awareness Month, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers encourages Louisiana residents to keep several core points in mind:1.Do not ignore symptoms after a blow to the head. Confusion, nausea, dizziness, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, and difficulty concentrating may all require medical attention. The CDC warns that even mild TBIs and concussions can have serious effects.2.Get evaluated as soon as possible after an accident. Early medical care can help identify symptoms that are not immediately visible and create a record of the injury.3.Watch for delayed effects. Brain injury symptoms may worsen or become more noticeable over time, especially when a person returns to work, school, or normal daily routines.4. Know that help exists in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health oversees brain injury services and the state’s Traumatic Brain & Spinal Cord Injury Trust Fund Program, which is designed to help eligible residents return to a reasonable level of functioning and independent living.The Brain Injury Association of America reports that 64 million Americans have experienced a traumatic brain injury, underscoring how common these injuries are and why public education remains essential.Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers adds that increased awareness is especially important for accident victims and families who may not immediately recognize the seriousness of a concussion or closed-head injury. In many cases, the most significant losses are not limited to emergency treatment, but include months or years of rehabilitation, income disruption, and changes in quality of life.About Rice & Kendig Injury LawyersRice & Kendig Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm based in Shreveport, Louisiana. Since 1971, the firm has represented victims of serious accidents throughout Northwest Louisiana, including cases involving motor vehicle collisions, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death. Known for its attorney-led approach and commitment to personal service, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers has recovered more than $156 million for injury victims and continues to advocate for individuals and families facing life-changing injuries.

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