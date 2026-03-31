Precision Quantomics Awarded ~$0.5M from HSSA to Advance Drug Development Innovation and Create Jobs in Spokane County

HSSA Funding to Support Commercialization of Biological Testing Platform and High-Paying Bioscience Jobs in Spokane

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Quantomics Inc. (PQ), a Spokane-based bioscience company at the forefront of quantitative proteomics and translational drug development, today announced it has been awarded $454,100 in funding from the Health Sciences & Services Authority (HSSA) of Spokane County. The award will support commercialization of PQ’s innovative biological reagent platform and expansion of its Translational Proteomics Atlas (TPAtlas™), while creating high-paying scientific and technical jobs in the region.HSSA, a Spokane County public development authority, invests in bioscience innovation to improve public health, prevent disease, and drive economic growth. This award recognizes PQ as a high-impact company advancing both healthcare outcomes and Spokane’s bioscience economy.“This award represents a major milestone not only for Precision Quantomics, but for Spokane’s growing role in the national bioscience ecosystem,” said Chandima Bandaranayaka, CEO of Precision Quantomics. “We are proud to build and scale this company in Spokane County. With HSSA’s continued support, we are accelerating commercialization, creating high-skill jobs, and developing tools that help make medicines safer and more effective for diverse populations.”Advancing Safer, More Equitable Drug DevelopmentDrug development remains costly and inefficient, with many promising therapies failing late in development due to limitations in early testing systems. These challenges are especially pronounced for populations historically underrepresented in research, where differences in drug metabolism can affect safety and effectiveness.Precision Quantomics addresses this gap by developing biological testing kits and data platforms that help pharmaceutical companies better predict how drugs behave in the human body before clinical trials begin.At the core of PQ’s innovation are recombinant biological reagents — engineered versions of human proteins that act like standardized testing tools and the TPAtlas™, a digital platform that connects these tools to real human biological data.“This work is about improving the foundation of how drugs are evaluated,” said Dr. Bhagwat Prasad, Chief Scientific Officer at Precision Quantomics and Professor at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “By bringing quantitative, population-relevant biology into early testing systems, we can significantly improve how well laboratory findings translate to real patient outcomes, especially for populations that have historically been underrepresented in research.”Driving Job Creation and Economic Growth in Spokane CountyApproximately 94% of the HSSA award will directly support high-paying jobs in Spokane County, including roles in computational science, research and development, and business development.These positions will support the expansion of PQ’s product portfolio and data platform while establishing the foundation for future hiring as commercialization scales. The company also prioritizes hiring from local universities, helping retain highly trained scientific talent in the region.“This funding allows us to translate complex scientific innovation into real-world tools and local economic opportunity,” said Christy Watson, VP of Research & Development at Precision Quantomics. “We’re not only building products, but we’re also building a sustainable workforce in Spokane that can support long-term growth in bioscience and healthcare innovation.”Building on Proven MomentumPrecision Quantomics represents a full-cycle success story of Spokane’s bioscience ecosystem. The company’s founder was recruited to Washington State University through HSSA-supported infrastructure investments, later launching PQ as a Spokane-based startup.With prior HSSA support, PQ demonstrated early technical success and began generating revenue through recombinant reagents and services. This new award enables the company to scale those early successes into standardized commercial products and a robust data platform."From recruitment of their founder to Spokane County, to matching their first NIH grant award, to matching their first investments from private investors, HSSA is proud to have supported well-paying jobs being created in our region, and the innovation and improved health that is the hallmark of PQ's work", said Erin Williams Heuter, Executive Director of HSSA.Accelerating Commercialization and Future GrowthPQ already has established demand from pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. The HSSA-supported project will accelerate commercialization of high-demand LC-MS enzyme testing kits and expand the TPAtlas™ platform.Revenue will be generated through:• Sales of research-use-only (RUO) testing kits and standards• Custom protein production and analytical services• Subscription access to TPAtlas™ data tools• Strategic and distribution partnershipsThis commercialization pathway is expected to drive continued revenue growth, attract additional private investment into Spokane County, and position PQ to reach operating break- even within the next several years.Impact on Public HealthWhile PQ’s customers are primarily pharmaceutical companies, its impact extends directly to patient outcomes. By improving how drugs are evaluated before clinical trials, PQ’s platform helps reduce preventable adverse drug events and supports development of safer, more effective therapies for diverse populations.This work aligns closely with Spokane County’s Community Health Needs Assessment priorities, including reducing preventable harm and improving health equity.About Precision Quantomics Inc.Precision Quantomics Inc. is a Spokane-based bioscience company focused on improving drug development through quantitative proteomics, biological reagents, and data-driven tools. The company develops population-relevant testing solutions that enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and equity of modern drug development. For more information, visit www.precisionquantomics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn Company ContactsChandima Bandaranayaka, CEOPrecision Quantomics Inc.bmcbandara@precisionquantomics.comEdward Felt, VP of BDPrecision Quantomics Inc.edward.felt@precisionquantomics.comMedia Relations:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.