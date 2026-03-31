ONYC Hair Expands Loose Kinks 3C Collection with Dual Launch of Traditional and Seamless Clip-In Extensions

ONYC Hair introduces Loose Kinks 3C Clip-Ins in both Traditional and Seamless formats, giving textured-hair wearers the same defined 3C look with two distinct base finishes.

The new Loose Kinks 3C collection offers premium clip in extensions for Black hair, delivering natural movement, volume, and versatile styling options.

We created these two Loose Kinks 3C clip-in options to give textured-hair customers more choice in how they blend, style, and wear natural-looking volume.” — Thelma Okoro - Founder & CEO, ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC Hair, a Black-owned premium hair brand known for its focus on textured hair solutions, today announced the launch of two new clip-in formats under its Loose Kinks 3C collection: Seamless 3C Curly Clip Ins and Traditional 3C Curly Clip Ins. Designed specifically as high-quality Clip-Ins Extensions for Black Hair, both formats are crafted from 100% virgin cuticle-aligned Indian human hair and offered in Natural Black (1B), delivering natural movement, realistic luster, and versatile styling options.

This dual-format launch represents a strategic evolution of the brand’s signature 3C-inspired texture, giving customers the ability to choose between two installation experiences while maintaining a consistent curl identity. By offering both seamless and traditional constructions within the same curl pattern, ONYC Hair reinforces its commitment to providing flexible, premium solutions tailored to the diverse styling needs of textured-hair wearers.

Two Formats, One Defined Texture Experience

At the core of this launch is a simple but impactful concept: offering choice without compromising texture consistency. Both the Seamless 3C Curly Clip-Ins and Traditional 3C Curly Clip Ins feature the same Loose Kinks 3C™ curl pattern—often described as a soft, airy, and defined water-kinky texture that closely mirrors natural curls.

While the curl pattern remains consistent, the construction differs to accommodate varying styling preferences. This approach allows customers to prioritize factors such as volume, flatness, or ease of installation without needing to switch textures.

The Traditional 3C Curly Clip Ins are designed with a classic lace weft construction that provides breathable layering and a fuller, more voluminous appearance. Meanwhile, the Seamless 3C Curly Clip Ins feature a thinner, flatter base engineered to sit closer to the scalp for a more discreet and lightweight finish.

Together, these options position ONYC Hair’s offering within the growing category of Loose Kinks 3C collectio, where realism, blend, and comfort are key purchasing drivers.

Traditional 3C Curly Clip Ins: Volume, Definition, and Classic Construction

The Traditional 3C Curly Clip-Ins are ideal for customers who prioritize fullness and layered styling. Built using premium lace wefts, this format creates a natural-looking distribution of hair density that mimics how curls grow and fall naturally.

Each set is single-drawn, meaning the hair density gradually tapers from root to tip. This avoids the overly uniform look often associated with lower-quality extensions, instead delivering a softer, more believable finish. The result is hair that moves freely, blends seamlessly, and maintains its defined curl structure.

Available in lengths ranging from 12 to 20 inches, the Traditional 3C Curly Clip Ins offer versatility for a wide range of styles. Shorter lengths can be used to enhance natural volume and density, while longer lengths allow for more dramatic transformations, including layered looks and added length.

The lace weft construction also provides breathability, making it comfortable for extended wear. When properly maintained, these clip-ins are reusable, tangle-resistant, and suitable for both everyday styling and protective routines.

Seamless 3C Curly Clip Ins: Lightweight, Flat, and Discreet

For customers seeking a more low-profile installation, the Seamless 3C Curly Clip Ins offer a modern alternative. Designed with a thinner weft base, this format lies flatter against the scalp, reducing bulk and improving concealment.

This makes the seamless option particularly appealing for styles where visibility at the weft is a concern, such as sleek parting styles or low-density blends. The lightweight construction also enhances comfort, making it ideal for all-day wear.

Like the traditional version, the seamless format uses 100% virgin cuticle-aligned Indian hair and maintains the same Loose Kinks 3C™ curl pattern. It is also single-drawn, ensuring a natural density gradient and realistic movement.

Available in core lengths of 16 and 18 inches, the Seamless 3C Curly Clip Ins are optimized for everyday styling needs, offering enough length for versatility while maintaining a lightweight feel. The flatter construction allows the extensions to integrate more naturally with 3C, 4A, and 4B hair textures, making blending easier and more seamless—both visually and physically.

Addressing the Needs of Textured-Hair Consumers

When it comes to selecting clip in extensions for Black hair, customers often consider more than just curl pattern. Factors such as how the extensions sit on the scalp, how well they blend with natural hair, and how easy they are to install and remove all play a critical role.

ONYC Hair’s dual-format launch directly addresses these considerations. By offering both Traditional 3C Curly Clip Ins and Seamless 3C Curly Clip Ins, the brand gives customers the flexibility to choose what matters most to them—whether that’s maximum volume, minimal visibility, or lightweight comfort.

Both formats are designed for quick installation and removal, making them suitable for DIY styling as well as professional salon use. They also support protective styling routines, allowing users to experiment with different looks without committing to permanent extensions or risking damage to their natural hair.

A Unified Texture Across Different Finishes

One of the defining features of this launch is the consistency of the curl pattern across both formats. Customers no longer have to choose between construction type and texture preference. Whether selecting seamless or traditional, they receive the same signature Loose Kinks 3C™ curl.

This unified approach simplifies the decision-making process and enhances the overall cohesion of the collection. Rather than presenting multiple textures across different formats, ONYC Hair frames the choice as “finish versus finish,” allowing customers to focus on how they want their extensions to look and feel once installed.

The curl pattern itself offers a balance of definition and softness, making it compatible with a range of natural textures, including 3C, 4A, and 4B hair. The Traditional 3C Curly Clip Ins can also blend effectively with 4C hair, particularly when styled appropriately.

Commitment to Quality and Realism

As a Black-owned brand, ONYC Hair continues to center its product development around the needs of textured-hair consumers. Both the Seamless and Traditional 3C Curly Clip Ins reflect a commitment to quality, realism, and long-term wearability.

Key features across both formats include:

-100% virgin cuticle-aligned Indian human hair

-Natural medium-to-low luster for a realistic appearance

-Soft texture with defined curl pattern

-Reusability with proper care

-Compatibility with a range of textured hair types

These elements ensure that the extensions not only match curl patterns but also replicate the movement, density, and visual characteristics of natural hair.

Availability and Distribution

Both formats are now available for purchase online, with fast shipping across the United States. Customers in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas can also take advantage of local pickup options, providing added convenience for those in the DMV region.

Customers can explore the full Loose Kinks 3C collection, including both newly launched clip-in formats, directly through the company’s official website:

🛒 Shop Seamless and Traditional 3C Curly Clip Ins →

https://www.onychair.com/shop-quality-hair-extensions

About ONYC Hair

ONYC Hair is a Black-owned premium hair brand specializing in high-quality human hair extensions designed for textured-hair consumers. Known for its focus on natural-looking finishes and consistent curl patterns, the brand offers a variety of textures and formats that support everyday styling, protective routines, and long-term wear.

With an emphasis on softness, movement, and realistic luster, ONYC Hair continues to develop products that meet the evolving needs of customers seeking reliable and authentic human hair extensions.

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