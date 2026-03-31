Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Launches SarcoVista™ AI Platform as Lead Candidate S-969 Advances Toward First-in-Human Studies

Platform leverages muscle biology to de-risk development and identify new therapeutic targets ahead of clinical entry

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics (“Sarcomatrix” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing mutation-agnostic therapies for muscle-wasting diseases, today announced the launch of SarcoVista™, a proprietary AI-driven translational platform. The platform integrates Sarcomatrix’s proprietary biological datasets into predictive models designed to accelerate, de-risk, and optimize the clinical development of its lead program, S-969.The platform is being deployed at a critical inflection point as S-969 advances toward first-in-human studies, positioning the Company to increase probability of success while compressing time to clinical proof-of-concept.“SarcoVista gives us a strategic advantage as we enter the clinic,” said David Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics. “It enables faster, more informed decisions around dose, trial design, and biomarkers, areas that ultimately determine early clinical success.Purpose-Built to Optimize S-969SarcoVista™ was developed as the computational backbone for S-969, integrating Sarcomatrix’s proprietary datasets including large animal efficacy data, non-human primate PK/PD, and mechanistic insights into α7β1 integrin signaling into predictive models that simulate drug behavior in humans.Unlike general-purpose AI platforms, SarcoVista is purpose-built to address the key translational challenges of S-969, enabling:• Improved human dose selection through integrated PK/PD modeling• Optimized clinical trial design, including cohort structure and endpoints• Earlier identification of efficacy signals to support faster decision-makingThis approach reduces reliance on iterative experimentation and allows the Company to refine development strategy before entering the clinic. SarcoVista has already enabled Sarcomatrix to isolate specific mechanisms of action for S-969 and identify new drug target sites within the muscle-wasting disease space.Driving Near-Term Clinical Value InflectionSarcoVista is actively informing decisions that directly impact S-969’s upcoming clinical milestones.The platform supports:• First-in-human readiness with higher confidence in dose and exposure• Phase I/IIa trial optimization, including endpoint selection and study design• Biomarker strategy development, with a focus on cardiac and muscle integrity signalsThese capabilities are designed to increase the likelihood of generating meaningful early clinical data, a key driver of valuation inflection in neuromuscular drug development.Capital Efficiency in a Constrained Funding EnvironmentSarcoVista enables a data-driven, capital-efficient development model, reducing unnecessary studies and improving resource allocation.Expected benefits include:• Shorter IND-enabling timelines• Fewer protocol revisions and development delays• More efficient use of Series A capitalThis model is designed to maximize value creation per dollar invested while advancing S-969 toward clinical proof-of-concept.Positioned for Clinical EntryS-969 has demonstrated strong preclinical validation, including favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profiles and significant biomarker improvements in large animal models. The program is designed as an oral, once-daily therapy targeting muscle stability and regeneration across skeletal and cardiac muscle.With SarcoVista now integrated into development, Sarcomatrix is positioned to enter first-in-human studies with enhanced translational confidence and a more precise clinical strategy.Investor EngagementSarcomatrix is currently engaging with a select group of institutional and strategic investors to support the transition into clinical development. The Company is focused on partners aligned with its strategy to rapidly advance S-969 toward clinical proof-of-concept and beyond.Participation is limited to accredited investors. Any offering of securities will be made only through appropriate offering documents pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration.About Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company developing therapies for muscle-wasting diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy, sarcopenia, and related conditions. Its lead program, S-969, is an oral small molecule designed to enhance α7β1 integrin signaling and improve muscle stability and regeneration. The Company’s programs are supported by the SarcoVista™ AI translational platform and are currently in preclinical development.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and expected impact of the SarcoVista™ Platform, the development and potential of S-969, and the Company’s clinical and financing plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks inherent in drug development, regulatory processes, data interpretation, and capital availability. Sarcomatrix undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.Important Information Regarding SecuritiesAny offering of securities has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws. Securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption. Any offering will be made only to accredited investors pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and only through appropriate offering documents. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.Investor RelationsSarcomatrix TherapeuticsIR@sarcomatrix.comMedia Relations

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