Influential Women Profiles Jeannine O. Puello: Leading the Way in Legal Operations and Enterprise Legal Management

FLANDERS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Consultant Who Combines Technical Expertise, Leadership, and Client-Focused Solutions to Transform Legal Departments and Drive Strategic ImpactFlanders, New Jersey — Jeannine O. Puello is a seasoned legal operations and consulting professional specializing in Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) systems and process improvement. With extensive experience leading complex projects across corporate legal departments, she combines technical expertise with a client-focused approach, helping organizations streamline operations, enhance data-driven decision-making, and optimize workflows. Jeannine is widely recognized for her hands-on leadership style, creative problem-solving, and ability to translate technical concepts for non-technical stakeholders at all organizational levels.Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Language and Literature from Moravian University, Jeannine has held key roles at Swiftwater & Company, AT&T, Verizon, and Brooklyn-Solutions. In these positions, she successfully managed cross-functional teams, implemented legal technology solutions, and drove operational efficiency. Her work has consistently bridged the gap between technology, finance, and legal strategy, enabling clients to improve contract turnaround times, enforce service-level agreements, and transform legal departments into strategic growth partners. Thriving in fast-paced, deadline-driven environments, Jeannine also takes pride in mentoring teams to deliver excellence while fostering a culture of collaboration and accountability.Jeannine attributes her success to a combination of curiosity, adaptability, and the colleagues, mentors, and opportunities that have shaped her path. She did not begin her career with a master plan for legal operations or consulting; like many women of her generation, she started in retail as a buyer, learning firsthand how decisions ripple through systems, budgets, and people. These early lessons quietly prepared her for a career grounded in structure, problem-solving, and long-term relationship building.Her transition into legal operations came through roles in training and systems management at AT&T and Verizon, where she had the privilege of working with her mentor, Hassan El Asraoui, who encouraged her to think bigger and design systems that connect technology, finance, and legal strategy. Over the past 30 years, Jeannine has focused on electronic billing and matter management systems, helping legal departments align complex data with financial realities. Today, at Swiftwater, she leads a team of talented individuals and consults with global legal departments on Enterprise Legal Management systems, building enduring solutions and relationships.There was also a period when Jeannine stepped away from her professional career to be a stay-at-home mom to her three daughters—an experience that provided perspective, presence, and personal fulfillment. Thanks to Swiftwater’s supportive culture, returning to her role felt seamless, as though she had never left, demonstrating the company’s commitment to work-life balance and professional growth.Reflecting on career guidance, Jeannine cites the advice of Hassan El Asraoui from the beginning of her professional journey. His metaphor of the mustard seed resonates deeply with her: “Every extraordinary outcome begins as a mustard seed, quiet, unseen, and often underestimated. What matters is not the size of the seed, but the courage to plant it, the patience to nurture it, and the faith to let growth unfold naturally. When we do the same, momentum takes over, and results become inevitable.” When Hassan invited her to join him in a business venture, she eagerly accepted, gaining invaluable lessons about the importance of cultivating relationships and thinking differently about systems and work. His belief in her before she fully believed in herself continues to shape her approach to leadership, collaboration, and connection.For young women entering the industry, Jeannine advises focusing on building genuine relationships and putting people first. She emphasizes the importance of empathy combined with expertise, technical proficiency, responsiveness, and the power of direct communication. Success, she believes, comes from pairing technical skill with authentic engagement, being present, practicing gratitude, and choosing kindness.Jeannine acknowledges that one of the greatest challenges in her field today is maintaining meaningful human connections in an increasingly remote work culture. She encourages practices like turning on cameras during virtual meetings to preserve engagement and foster connection. While the industry can feel male-dominated, she sees tremendous opportunities to highlight and celebrate the knowledge, experience, and contributions that women bring to legal operations and consulting.The values that guide Jeannine in both her professional and personal life include integrity, faith, and genuine connection. She places great importance on work-life balance, collaboration, belonging, and mentoring. Thriving on challenges and data-driven work, she takes pride in leading by example and supporting a team that reflects these principles, creating a workplace that feels both connected and purpose-driven.Jeannine’s dedication to client success, operational excellence, and team development has made her a trusted advisor and respected leader in the legal operations and consulting space, inspiring others to achieve excellence while fostering meaningful human connections in every aspect of their work.Learn More about Jeannine O. Puello:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jeannine-Puello Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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