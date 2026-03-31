'My Buddy from Brooklyn' Producer Jay Shapiro to Attend Chill Out NJ Expo to Secure Talent Attachments

Buddy from Brooklyn Movie Poster

Film producer Jay Shapiro, creator and producer of the upcoming motion picture My Buddy from Brooklyn, will travel to New Jersey from April 2–4, 2026.

WHIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film producer Jay Shapiro, creator and producer of the upcoming motion picture My Buddy from Brooklyn, will travel to New Jersey from April 2–4, 2026 to attend the highly anticipated Chill Out NJ Expo, one of the Northeast’s largest celebrity autograph and pop culture conventions.

Shapiro will attend the event with Letters of Intent (LOIs) in hand, with the goal of securing early talent attachments for My Buddy from Brooklyn, a highly anticipated crime-drama inspired by the colorful life of Brooklyn horseman and nightlife figure Buddy Jacobson.

The Chill Out NJ Expo, taking place at the Hanover Marriott Hotel in Whippany, New Jersey, will feature an impressive lineup of celebrities, including actors from The Sopranos and numerous Hollywood personalities. Among those scheduled to appear are Robert Funaro (Eugene Pontecorvo from The Sopranos), Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos, The Godfather Part II), Dan Grimaldi (The Sopranos), John Martino (The Godfather, The Sopranos), and Oksana Lada (The Sopranos).

Additional celebrities scheduled to attend include Carmen Electra, Dolph Lundgren, Brooke Shields, Boy George, Warwick Davis, Catherine Bach, and Heather Thomas, making the expo a unique opportunity for producers to connect with established talent across film and television.

Shapiro confirmed that Robert Funaro is among the actors expected to review and potentially sign a Letter of Intent, with additional discussions planned with other Sopranos alumni and celebrity guests throughout the three-day event.

“This is a rare opportunity to meet a large number of talented actors in one place,” said Shapiro. “My Buddy from Brooklyn is a story rooted in New York, and connecting with actors who understand that world — especially those from The Sopranos — is a natural fit. We’re excited to begin building early momentum through talent attachment.”

The Chill Out NJ Expo runs April 2–4, 2026, and features autograph sessions, photo opportunities, celebrity meet-and-greets, and pop culture vendors, drawing fans and industry professionals from across the country.

My Buddy from Brooklyn is currently in development and continues to generate industry interest as Shapiro builds strategic relationships with actors, investors, and distribution partners.

About “My Buddy from Brooklyn”

My Buddy from Brooklyn is an upcoming crime-drama motion picture inspired by the life of Brooklyn horse trainer and nightlife figure Buddy Jacobson. The film explores ambition, loyalty, and the high-stakes world of racing, nightlife, and organized crime from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Media Contact:

Jay Shapiro

Producer — My Buddy from Brooklyn

Luxury Chamber Media Group

Website:

www.buddyjacobsonmovie.com

Buddy from Brooklyn - Movie Trailer Draft

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.