Prova Spirits Introduces Handcrafted Small-Batch Rum Twice Distilled on a Pot Still in Louisville

Prova Spirits Rum

Prova's first small batch rum, made in our 1000 square foot NULU distillery in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prova Spirits is pleased to announce the release of Prova Spirits Rum , a handcrafted small-batch rum produced at the company’s Louisville nano distillery and developed for cocktail-driven service. Distilled twice on Prova’s pot still and made from a blend of cane sugar and molasses, the new rum expands Prova’s growing portfolio of spirits designed to shine in mixed drinks, reflecting the brand’s hospitality-first approach in the heart of America’s bourbon country.At its core, Prova Spirits Rum was created as a versatile foundation for classic and contemporary rum cocktails while maintaining a distinct, ingredient-forward character. The rum presents flavor notes described as sweetgrass, young coconut, banana, and caramel—an aromatic profile intended to be expressive in a daiquiri-style build, add dimension to highballs, and contribute depth to stirred and shaken cocktails alike. The company’s production team developed the rum with bar performance in mind, focusing on a balance that supports both clean mixing and recognizable flavor.As a nano distillery, Prova Spirits operates at a smaller scale than many craft and microdistilleries, allowing for hands-on production and iterative development. That approach supports frequent refinement of spirits based on real-world cocktail use and guest feedback. Prova Spirits has built its identity around hospitality and cocktail execution, positioning the tasting room and cocktail bar experience as the primary way most guests encounter the brand. The release of Prova Spirits Rum continues that model by offering a spirit intended to be experienced first in the glass, not just on the shelf.While Louisville and Kentucky are widely known for bourbon, Prova Spirits has focused on building a distinct lane centered on cocktail-forward spirits and modifiers that complement the region’s broader beverage culture. The company has emphasized spirits that integrate naturally into cocktail programs, supporting both bartenders and guests who value balance, intention, and ingredients crafted with the final serve in mind.“Rum is a spirit with incredible range, and Prova’s goal was to create a small-batch rum that feels honest, mixable, and immediately useful behind the bar,” said Giuseppe Paoulos, Founder of Prova Spirits. “Twice distilling on a pot still gave us the structure we wanted, and the cane sugar and molasses blend helped shape a profile that reads as sweetgrass, young coconut, banana, and caramel—flavors that can carry a cocktail without taking it over.”Prova Spirits will introduce Prova Spirits Rum through its on-site cocktail program, with serves and recipe development designed to highlight the rum’s flavor notes across multiple formats. The company expects the release to support ongoing outreach to hospitality professionals and cocktail audiences seeking a Louisville distillery experience built around cocktails, small-batch production, and spirits designed to perform in real-world service.For more information about Prova Spirits, please visit https://www.provaspirits.com/ About Prova SpiritsProva Spirits is a cocktail-driven nano distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, founded by Giuseppe Paoulos. Created in 2024 and opened to the public in August 2025, Prova Spirits produces vermouths, amari, liqueurs, and other spirits designed to shine in cocktails, with many ingredients made and distilled in-house. Prova Spirits pairs small-scale distillation with a hospitality-first cocktail experience, offering guests a distinctive destination in the heart of America’s bourbon country.Contact InformationGiuseppe Paoulospress@provaspirits.com502-606-5366

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