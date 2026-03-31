Influential Women Spotlights Tanea Montgomery: Empowering Healthcare Pros to Overcome Burnout & Find Purpose

RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Grace Path, LLC, Certified Life Coach, and Nurse Practitioner Combines Clinical Expertise with Transformative Coaching to Inspire Meaningful ChangeTanea Montgomery, widely recognized as Coach T the NP, is making a profound impact on the healthcare industry by helping professionals combat burnout, build confidence, and rediscover their purpose. As a Nurse Practitioner, Certified Life Coach, and Founder of Grace Path, LLC, Tanea brings over a decade of clinical experience and leadership to her mission of empowering healthcare providers to thrive both personally and professionally.Holding a Master’s Degree in Family Practice Nursing from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Tanea has spent more than ten years cultivating her expertise in patient care, leadership, and healthcare systems. Her clinical experience forms the foundation of her coaching practice, allowing her to understand the pressures and challenges that healthcare professionals face daily. Beyond delivering exceptional care, Tanea specializes in coaching individuals to optimize their skills, enhance competence, and embrace professional growth with confidence.Through her coaching programs, Tanea helps medical professionals transform fear into confidence, burnout into balance, and self‑doubt into self‑trust — empowering them to step fully into their roles with resilience and clarity. Using her proprietary BEINGedge™ Coaching Framework — which stands for Believe, Empower, Ignite, Never Give Up, Grow — she guides clients through structured, practical strategies that deliver measurable growth and recovery from burnout.Tanea also offers a range of tailored coaching experiences through her ClinConfCoach.com platform, including self‑assessments like the BEINGedge™ Self‑Assessment Quiz, “Your First 30 Days as an APP Survival Kit,” and multi‑week coaching packages designed to rebuild confidence, sharpen time management, and restore work‑life harmony.Tanea attributes her own success to self-motivation and maintaining focus in a world full of chaos. She strives to execute with clarity and purpose, even amid complexity and uncertainty, demonstrating that intentionality and perseverance are critical to achieving meaningful results. Reflecting on the best career advice she has received, she underscores the importance of taking ownership of one’s trajectory, noting that no organization will invest more in an individual’s future than they will themselves.For emerging healthcare professionals, Tanea advises prioritizing the development of clinical judgment over task-based skills, remaining coachable, and respecting the learning curve. She believes that building a strong foundation early in one’s career, establishing a reputation for excellence, and choosing alignment over mere survival are keys to long-term professional fulfillment.While Tanea acknowledges the challenges of information overload and cognitive fatigue in healthcare, she also recognizes the tremendous opportunities for growth and impact. Her values—family and faith, integrity, competence, service, growth, balance, and authenticity—guide both her clinical work and coaching practice, ensuring that she makes a positive, lasting impact on the lives of her clients and the broader healthcare community.Through her dedication, expertise, and compassionate coaching, Tanea Montgomery continues to inspire healthcare professionals to rise above burnout, embrace purpose-driven work, and achieve success that is both meaningful and sustainable.Learn More about Tanea Montgomery:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tanea-montgomery or through her website, https://clinconfcoach.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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